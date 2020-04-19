Laver Cup off due to French Open switch

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Team Europe celebrate winning the 2019 Laver Cup against Team World. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Laver Cup off due to French Open switch

By AAP

April 19, 2020

2020-04-19 02:10:23

The 2020 Laver Cup will not go ahead in September as planned and will return next year due to the clash of dates with the French Open, the organisers of the exhibition event said on Friday.

The French Tennis Federation, in a surprise move, switched the clay court grand slam tournament to September 20-October 4 from its May start due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The new Roland Garros dates clashed with the September 25-27 Laver Cup, which is a team event co-created by Roger Federer and featuring the best of Europe against a World team.

Boston’s TD Garden will remain host for the fourth edition of the event, which will now be held from September 24-26 in 2021.

“It’s unfortunate that the Laver Cup has to be pushed back a year, but at this stage it’s the right thing to do for everyone concerned,” Federer said in a statement from the organisers.

“Although disappointing, the good news is that TD Garden will still be able to host the event next year and I really look forward to finally playing in Boston for the first time at Laver Cup 2021.”

The men’s ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women’s circuit, suspended all tournaments until mid-July after countries started locking down borders to contain the spread of the flu-like virus which has infected over two million people.

Wimbledon has been cancelled while the French Open’s new slot means the tournament will start a week after the US Open takes place on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows in New York.

In recent weeks tennis governing bodies have discussed the scheduling logjam with little clarity on when the sport can restart.

Tennis Australia, who run the opening Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park, and US Open organisers, the United States Tennis Association, are stakeholders in the Laver Cup, which was part of the 2020 ATP Tour calendar.

Organisers said the tickets purchased for the 2020 Laver Cup will be valid next year or fans can receive a full refund.

“We needed to make a decision now on our event,” said Laver Cup Chairman Tony Godsick, who is also Federer’s agent.

“We know our passionate fans will be disappointed that they have to wait an extra year for the Laver Cup in Boston, but this is the responsible course of action, necessitated by the emerging calendar conflicts.” 

Latest sport

rugby league

NSW government confident of NRL resumption

The Warriors are hoping to resume training alongside rival clubs on May 4 as the NRL pushes ahead with plans to resume its season later next month.

Australian rules football

Victoria a quarantine hub option: AFL boss

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says Victoria could host a quarantine hub as the league looks at ways to restart the premiership season.

rugby league

Fittler welcomes prospect of late Origin

This year's State of Origin series could be played after a possible grand final in November, and NSW coach Brad Fittler reckons it's a great idea.

cricket

April 30 deadline looms for CA, cricketers

Cricket Australia has stood down 80 per cent of its staff because of COVID-19 and must now shift attention to players, with an April 30 deadline looming large.

Australian rules football

Crow Tyson Stengle caught drink-driving

Adelaide forward Tyson Stengle faces penalties from the Crows and South Australia police after being caught drink-driving in an unregistered car.

news

health

NSW aged care resident with COVID-19 dies

The death of the 93-year-old man, a resident of Anglicare's Newmarch House, takes NSW's coronavirus death toll to 29.

sport

rugby league

NSW government confident of NRL resumption

The Warriors are hoping to resume training alongside rival clubs on May 4 as the NRL pushes ahead with plans to resume its season later next month.

world

virus diseases

Global coronavirus death toll hits 150,000

The global coronavirus death toll has reached at least 150,000 amid doubts about official data from countries such as China, Italy, Spain, the UK and the US.