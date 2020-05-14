Discover Australian Associated Press

Aged care residents won't be charged for leaving during the pandemic under a planned new law. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Law for sick elderly pulled from homes

By Finbar O'Mallon

May 14, 2020

2020-05-14 13:43:49

Aged care home residents will not be charged for leaving their facilities during the coronavirus pandemic, under proposed new federal laws.

Legislation introduced to parliament on Wednesday allows aged care homes to continue to receive subsidies if residents check out for emergencies.

The government currently stops subsidising the homes for residents who have left for more than 52 days, with providers then charging the families to reserve their place.

Government minister Ken Wyatt said coronavirus had led to a gradual build up of anxiety with families cut off from their elderly loved ones.

“This change is in the best interests of all older Australians and the broader community,” Mr Wyatt told parliament.

The social leave could only be used during emergency periods, like a pandemic, with the subsidies to be backdated until April 1 to cover the costs for residents who had already checked out.

Labor will throw its support behind the bill with shadow aged care minister Julie Collins saying around 500 Australians families were using the leave.

Ms Collins said the limits on leave had seen families cover the $200 a day subsidy themselves.

“For many families and consumers, this is a cost that they’re unable to sustain,” she said.

