Law leads British Masters on Tour’s return

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Scotland's David Law leads after round one of the British Masters in Newcastle. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Law leads British Masters on Tour’s return

By Phil Casey

July 24, 2020

2020-07-24 04:36:11

A brilliant burst of scoring vaulted Scotland’s David Law to the top of the leaderboard as the European Tour enjoyed a successful, if somewhat surreal, return to action at the British Masters.

Law began his first round at Close House with five straight pars but then birdied the next five holes in a row, produced a brilliant up and down from thick rough to save par on the 11th and birdied the 12th and 13th as well.

The resulting seven-under-par 64 left the 29-year-old shot ahead of Oliver Fisher, Garrick Porteous and Renato Paratore, with 2018 winner Eddie Pepperell among those two shots further back at the Newcastle course.

Australians Scott Hend and Jake McLeod are in a group sharing 29th place after posting two-under rounds of 69,  with countrymen Maverick Antcliff and Jason Scrivener a shot back. 

Law had missed five cuts in seven events in 2020, including four in a row before the sport shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, although a recent course-record 60 at Hazlehead had suggested a return to the sort of form which saw him win the ISPS Handa Vic Open in February 2019.

“I did not really know what to expect and it’s probably (about having) a mindset of acceptance,” Law said.

“You need to know it might not go your way this week. It’s only one round but it’s a very positive start.

All players, caddies and officials were tested before travelling to the venue and again when arriving on site, with no reported positives so far. Face masks are required indoors and social distancing measures observed.

One of the most impressive rounds of the day came from former US Open champion Michael Campbell, who admitted he was “completely flabbergasted” with an opening 68.

Campbell has not made a cut on the European Tour since 2013 as he struggled with a foot injury and loss of form, but the 51-year-old New Zealander rolled back the years with the help of his caddie, his 21-year-old son Thomas.

“My expectations were pretty much none,” Campbell said. “I wanted to get out here and enjoy myself with my son Thomas. When I had my success from 1999 to 2005 he was only seven, so he can’t remember.

“My main focus is on the Champions Tour but it’s hard to get in there. I asked for 15 invites last year and got one. It doesn’t mean much, being a major winner. Paul Lawrie has had exactly the same problem.”

Tournament host Lee Westwood ended the day six shots off the lead .

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Magpies star De Goey's AFL season in doubt

Explosive Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey could miss the rest of the AFL's home-and-away season after having finger surgery last week.

Australian rules football

Greene back for AFL grand final rematch

The prospects of GWS turning around their worst start to an AFL season since 2014 have been boosted by the return from injury of star forward Toby Greene.

rugby league

Bulldogs release Harawira-Naera

Corey Harawira-Naera has been released from his NRL contract with Canterbury following the schoolgirl sex scandal, while Jayden Okunbor will return to the club.

Australian rules football

AFL reschedules Blues-Hawks clash

The AFL has reshuffled the round nine fixtures, pushing Carlton and Hawthorn's game from Thursday to Friday.

rugby league

Departure opens Roosters' door for SBW

The Sydney Roosters will create room in their NRL roster for Sonny Bill Williams by releasing youngster Asu Kepaoa but other hurdles could still exist.

news

disease

More travel bans on NSW virus hotspots

Sydney suburb Fairfield has been added to Queensland's COVID-19 hotspots, while the Northern Territory has added Port Stephens as NSW records 19 new cases.

sport

Australian rules football

Magpies star De Goey's AFL season in doubt

Explosive Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey could miss the rest of the AFL's home-and-away season after having finger surgery last week.

world

virus diseases

Daily choices life-and-death decision: WHO

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has exceeded 15 million but the WHO says intense transmission is happening in only relatively few countries.