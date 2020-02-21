Discover Australian Associated Press

The royal commission into the use of police informer Nicola Gobbo will wrap up on Friday. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

crime, law and justice

Lawyer X: 1297 people might be affected

By Karen Sweeney

February 21, 2020

2020-02-21 13:27:44

Nearly 1300 people might have been affected by turncoat lawyer Nicola Gobbo, who acted as an informer for Victoria Police.

The revelation came on the final day of a royal commission inquiry into the force’s use of Ms Gobbo.

The gangland lawyer was registered three times as an informer by Victoria Police and was officially promoted to “supergrass” status within the force.

The inquiry heard on Friday that 1297 matters have been identified as “requiring investigation” to determine if they might have been affected by Ms Gobbo, who informed on her clients.

Those people were either legally represented by Ms Gobbo or received legal advice from her.

More than 40 people have been formally notified by state and federal prosecutors that their cases may have been tainted.

Four appeals are already underway while one conviction – Faruk Orman’s for the murder of Victor Peirce – has already been overturned as a direct result.

Friday marks the 127th and final day of public hearings into Ms Gobbo’s informing, which involved three periods from 1995 until 2009.

Inspector John Nolan, who is also a former operations director at the independent Office of Police Integrity told the inquiry he would have “screamed the house down” if he’d known before the inquiry began that Ms Gobbo was an informer.

He was asked about the concept of noble cause corruption – where the end justifies the means.

“If you do an investigation, you short-circuit the process, you might get the right outcome initially, but it’s all going to come undone,” he said.

During Melbourne’s gangland wars police were under pressure from bereaved relatives and media demanding a resolution, he said.

“You’ve got people getting killed at a level that we’d never seen before in Melbourne, so I understand why those dynamics were at play … but (those actions) can’t be justified,” he said.

The inquiry heard Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton had been on radio in recent weeks saying the use of Ms Gobbo as an informer passed the pub test because of the difficulties at the time.

“It’s either corrupt or it’s not, and if it’s corrupt, it’s not on,” Mr Nolan responded.

The inquiry has heard from more than 80 witnesses in person, while more than 90 others have provided written statements.

Lawyers have trawled through more than 145,000 documents and upwards of 1350 exhibits have been tendered since hearings began in February last year.

Commissioner Margaret McMurdo is due to hand down a report on her findings on July 1.

Ms Gobbo has admitted she acted as an agent for police instead of in the best interest of her clients including drug kingpin Tony Mokbel and killer Carl Williams.

“Was I accumulating information and, on one level, trying to impress people? Yes, I was,” she told the royal commission during an earlier hearing.

“Do I regret it now? Yes. Every day.”

