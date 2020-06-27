Leaders forge on with relaxing virus rules

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Scott Morrison expects all states to stick to their commitments on reopening borders through July. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Leaders forge on with relaxing virus rules

By Matt Coughlan

June 27, 2020

2020-06-27 15:54:33

Coronavirus restrictions will be eased across Australia despite Melbourne’s outbreak threatening to derail the economic restart.

The national cabinet of federal, state and territory leaders on Friday resolved to hold firm on lifting constraints around social and business activity.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says premiers and chief ministers will stick with a three-step plan to gradually ease restrictions next month.

“We remain on track, the curve remains flat,” he said on Friday.

“But where you get bumps and when you get outbreaks, then you need to manage them and you need to respond to them. That is what exactly what is happening.”

Melbourne recorded 30 new cases on Friday, continuing a run of double-digit increases that has more than trebled Victoria’s active cases to 183 in just over a week.

Six new cases were detected in NSW, five of them returned travellers.

Mr Morrison expects all states to stick to commitments on opening borders, with all jurisdictions except WA to restart domestic travel at different points through July.

Shortly after the national cabinet, Premier Peter Gutwein announced Tasmania would reopen to visitors on July 24.

The NT is introducing extreme measures to keep people from Melbourne’s coronavirus hot spot suburbs out.

People entering the territory will have to make a statutory declaration about where they had been in the preceding 28 days, with anyone caught lying facing up to three years in jail.

Mr Morrison said it was reasonable for states to exclude residents of hot spots.

The expert medical panel backed moving to a two square-metre a person rule, down from four, in smaller premises.

Tasmania and WA have already introduced the measure.

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee has also been tasked with devising a plan to allow live music and performance venues to reopen.

People in hotel quarantine will be tested for coronavirus at the start and end of their two-week stint.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy, who will leave the job on Friday to head up the federal health department, said it was reassuring that infections were not going up in massive numbers.

“This virus is accelerating around the world,” he said.

“We are in a very fortunate island but we will remain at risk of importation of cases for the foreseeable future.”

Mr Morrison nominated entertainment, aviation and tourism as sectors requiring additional support beyond September when a slew of coronavirus measures will end.

“We understand that they are going to be hurting more for longer than other parts of the economy,” the prime minister said.

Further industry-specific help packages are expected to be announced alongside an economic update on July 23.

Latest sport

motor racing

McLaughlin secures another Supercars pole

Two-time defending Scott McLaughlin has secured his 62nd career Supercars pole with a flying shootout lap at Sydney's Motorsport Park.

rugby league

Bankwest Stadium turf cleared by NRL

The NRL has inspected the Bankwest Stadium turf and has cleared it to host Parramatta's home clash with Canberra on Saturday night.

Australian rules football

Howe shattered after serious knee injury

Collingwood defender Jeremy Howe has suffered a serious knee injury in his AFL side's loss to GWS at Giants Stadium.

Australian rules football

Giants pip Pies by two points in AFL

GWS have recorded a dramatic two-point win over AFL premiership favourites Collingwood at Giants Stadium, where Jeremy Cameron slotted a crucial late goal.

rugby league

NRL to check Bankwest after Roosters win

Sydney Roosters lost Victor Radley and Sam Verrills to knee injuries with the NRL to check the Bankwest Stadium's turf after their win over St George Illawarra.

news

politics

Victorian COVID-19 outbreak accelerates

Health authorities in Victoria are very concerned as the state recorded another 41 cases while debate rages about the mandatory testing of returned travellers.

sport

motor racing

McLaughlin secures another Supercars pole

Two-time defending Scott McLaughlin has secured his 62nd career Supercars pole with a flying shootout lap at Sydney's Motorsport Park.

world

virus diseases

WHO 'needs $US31.3bn' to fight COVID-19

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections per day has surged to a new high of 40,000 in the United States while India also registered a new record.