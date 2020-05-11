Discover Australian Associated Press

More than 33 million people have lost their jobs in the past seven weeks amid lockdowns in the US. Image by EPA PHOTO

virus diseases

Leaders project optimism on Mother’s Day

By Frank Jordans

May 11, 2020

2020-05-11 05:59:28

As families in many parts of the world marked Mother’s Day in a time of social distancing and isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, country leaders balanced optimism they could loosen lockdowns that have left millions unemployed against the threat of a second wave of infections.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin predicted the US economy would rebound in the second half of this year from unemployment rates that rival the Great Depression. Another 3.2 million US workers applied for jobless benefits last week, bringing the total over the last seven weeks to 33.5 million.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a modest easing of the country’s coronavirus lockdown, saying those in the construction or manufacturing industries or other jobs that can’t be done at home “should be actively encouraged to go to work” on Monday.

Johnson, who has taken a tougher line after falling ill himself with what he called “this devilish illness,” set a goal of June 1 to begin re-opening schools and shops if the UK can control new infections and the transmission rate of each infected person. The country has recorded the most virus deaths in Europe at 31,855.

He also said he would soon impose a quarantine for some air travellers entering the UK but gave no start date or other specifics.

Germany, which managed to push new infections below 1000 daily before deciding to loosen restrictions, has reported regional spikes in cases linked to slaughterhouses and nursing homes.

France, which has a similar number of infections as Germany but a far higher death toll at more than 26,300, is letting some younger students go back to school on Monday after almost two months out. Attendance won’t be compulsory right away, allowing parents to decide if it’s safe or not.

Italian hotel owners, tour guides, beach resorts and others who depend heavily on tourism are pressing to know when citizens can travel across the country.

In a newspaper interview, Premier Giuseppe Conte promised that the restriction on inter-regional movement would be lifted but only after authorities better determine how the virus outbreak evolves.

Residents in some Spanish regions will be able to enjoy limited seating at bars, restaurants and other public places on Monday but Madrid and Barcelona, the country’s largest cities, will remain shut down. Spain reported 143 new deaths from the virus, the lowest daily increase since March 19.

Russia, in contrast, is still reporting rising infections. Figures on Sunday recorded 11,012 new cases, the highest one-day tally yet, for a total of nearly 210,000 cases and 1915 reported deaths. Russian officials attribute the sharp rise in part to increased testing, but health experts say Russia’s coronavirus data has been significantly under-reported.

China reported 14 new cases on Sunday, its first double-digit rise in 10 days. Eleven of 12 domestic infections were in the northeastern province of Jilin, prompting authorities to raise the threat level in the county of Shulan to high risk, just days after downgrading all regions to low risk.

Authorities said the Shulan outbreak originated with a 45-year-old woman who had no recent travel or exposure history but spread it to her husband, three sisters and other relatives. Train services in the county were suspended.

Worldwide, 4 million people have been reported infected and more than 280,000 have died, more than half of them in Europe, according to Johns Hopkins.

