Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Scott Morrison will launch the revamped Closing the Gap targets for Indigenous wellbeing. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Leaders to focus on Indigenous wellbeing

By Paul Osborne

July 29, 2020

2020-07-29 18:32:11

Governments have set an ambitious target of closing the life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians by 2031.

A new Closing the Gap agreement, which also covers children’s health and jail rates, will be unveiled on Thursday and has the support of Australia’s local, territory, state and federal government leaders.

Non-Indigenous men live 8.6 years longer than their Indigenous counterparts, while the gap is 7.8 years for women.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said having directly negotiated the agreement with Indigenous people would ensure progress could be made on areas ranging from early childhood to employment.

“The gaps we are now seeking to close are the gaps that have now been defined by the representatives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples,” Mr Morrison said.

“This is as it should be. This creates a shared commitment and a shared responsibility.”

The agreement comes into effect on Thursday, having been signed by federal, state and territory leaders, Coalition of Peaks lead convenor Pat Turner, and the Australian Local Government Association.

The 16 specific national socio-economic targets cover a range of measures, most of which have a 2031 target date.

Among them are increasing the proportion of babies with a healthy birthweight to 91 per cent, driving up the year 12 attainment rate to 96 per cent and cutting the jail rate for adults by at least 15 per cent.

Within five years, 95 per cent of Indigenous children would be enrolled in early childhood education a year before full-time schooling.

As well, the leaders have committed to a “significant and sustained” reduction in violence against women and children with the long-term aim of zero violence.

Ms Turner said Indigenous people wanted to have a direct say on how things should be working in their communities.

“If the priority reforms are implemented in full by governments and through shared decision making with First Nations people, we should see changes over time to the lives and experiences of our people,” she said.

The targets will be backed by two types of partnerships.

Policy partnerships will bring together governments and Indigenous representatives, while place-based partnerships will be rolled out in specific regional areas.

An initial five policy partnerships will cover justice, mental health, housing, early childhood and Indigenous languages.

Six place-based partnerships are proposed within the first 12 months of the agreement.

The governments have also pledged to channel more funding to Indigenous community-controlled organisations.

The Productivity Commission will deliver a progress report every three years and there will be an Indigenous-led review of how changes are impacting in communities.

Annual reports on actions taken by all parties will be published and tabled in parliaments.

Latest news

virus diseases

Fears grow in NSW, Qld as Vic toll rises

The coronavirus death toll in Victoria is expected to grow, as disaster medical teams arrive to tackle outbreaks in aged care facilities.

politics

Governments act on new Indigenous targets

All Australian governments have signed on to a new agreement to improve the wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

politics

Leaders to focus on Indigenous wellbeing

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to launch the revamped Closing the Gap targets for Indigenous wellbeing on Thursday, negotiated with Indigenous leaders.

politics (general)

Aged care crisis sparks federal response

Australia's coronavirus toll has risen to 176 after nine more people died in Victoria, with NSW authorities fearing outbreaks in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

health

Qld contact of 'reckless' teens has COVID

Queensland has declared Sydney a COVID-19 hotspot as authorities try to determine if two infected women lied about being in Victoria when they returned home.

news

virus diseases

Fears grow in NSW, Qld as Vic toll rises

The coronavirus death toll in Victoria is expected to grow, as disaster medical teams arrive to tackle outbreaks in aged care facilities.

sport

Australian rules football

Daw hopes his AFL comeback can inspire

Majak Daw feared he may never play another AFL game after a serious incident in 2018, but the North Melbourne defender's resilience has resulted in a comeback.

world

virus diseases

Latest on worldwide spread of coronavirus

The latest facts and figures on the coronavirus pandemic around the globe, as at 2130 AEST Wednesday July 29.