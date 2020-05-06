Leaders pledge billions for virus vaccine

World leaders, organisations and banks have pledged 7.4 billion euros ($A12.6 billion) for research to find a vaccine against the new coronavirus.

The funds, pledged at a video-conference summit hosted by the EU, fell marginally short of the 7.5b euros ($A12.8b) being sought, but more money could arrive in coming days.

Notably absent from the event was the US, where more than 67,000 people have died, and Russia.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the target being sought to help find a vaccine, new treatments and better tests for the disease would only ever amount to a “down payment” on the tools that will be needed.

“To reach everyone, everywhere, we likely need five times that amount,” Guterres said on Monday.

Governments have reported around 3.5 million infections and more than 247,000 deaths from the virus, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

But deliberately concealed outbreaks, low testing rates and the strain on health care systems mean the true scale of the pandemic is much greater.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrapped up the event after three hours in which 7.4b euros ($A12.6b) was collectively pledged for vaccines, diagnostics and treatments.

“All this money will help kick-start unprecedented global co-operation,” she said.

The original aim was to gather around 4b euros ($A6.8b) for vaccine research, some 2b euros ($A3.4b) for treatments and 1.5b euros ($1.64b) for testing.

The pledges were hard to track, beyond coming in various currencies.

Some countries announced money for their own national research efforts combined with funds they would offer to international organisations.

Others also proposed a mix of loans with their funding. Pledges made toward vaccine research since January 30 were also counted.

Apart from many European leaders, heads of state and government from Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, Jordan, South Africa and Turkey spoke at the event, along with China’s EU ambassador.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned that “a race against time is under way” as he donated 500m euros ($A854m) on behalf of France.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the race to discover the vaccine was not a competition between countries, but “the most urgent shared endeavour of our lifetimes”.

Among the larger contributions, Japan pledged more than $A1.2 billion while Germany offered 525m euros ($A896m).

Italy and Spain, perhaps the hardest hit by the virus in Europe, each said they would provide more than 100m euros ($A171m).

Switzerland, the Netherlands and Israel also pledged 378m euros ($A645m), 192m euros ($A328m) and $US60m ($A94m), respectively.

About 100 research groups are pursuing vaccines, with nearly a dozen in early stages of human trials or poised to start.

The US government’s top expert Dr Anthony Fauci has cautioned that even if everything goes perfectly, developing a vaccine in 12 to 18 months would set a record for speed.