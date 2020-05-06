Leaders warned about lifting restrictions

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australia's leaders have been urged not to ease COVID-19 restrictions too quickly. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Leaders warned about lifting restrictions

By Matt Coughlan

May 6, 2020

2020-05-06 17:44:50

Australia’s leaders have been urged not to release the handbrake on coronavirus restrictions too quickly, to avoid a potentially disastrous second infection wave.

State and federal leaders will decide on what rules are to be eased on Friday at a crucial national cabinet meeting.

Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said restrictions would be gradually eased rather than a wholesale return to life before the pandemic.

“Some things will open – others will not,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“It will be scaled so that risk of increasing the number of cases is minimised while giving the maximum benefit to the economy and to normalisation of society.”

Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone is warning national cabinet not to feel pressured into lifting restrictions.

“Friday’s meeting should continue to apply medical evidence when putting the health of all Australians first,” he said.

He said reinstating isolation measures after a second wave of infections would be worse for health outcomes and the economy than a cautious relaxation.

“People should not get their hopes up too high at this stage, because rushing to get things back to normal, without caution and safeguards, risks a huge setback for everyone,” Dr Bartone said.

There have been 6875 cases of coronavirus in Australia, with 5984 people recovered.

The death toll is 97 with 16 lives claimed at western Sydney nursing home Newmarch House, which faced regulatory action on Wednesday.

A cluster at a Melbourne abattoir is behind 49 cases, while the national infection rate had its highest increase for more than two weeks on Wednesday when 26 diagnoses were reported.

The effective reproduction number, which measures the ability of the virus to spread, will need to remain below one for eased restrictions to remain in place.

That means an infected person on average passed the disease on to less than one other.

Keeping the growth of infections low and demonstrating an ability to stay on top of outbreaks are other crucial factors.

“As we look to open up society we will expect to see other outbreaks and the important thing is that we will need to be able to get on top of them quickly,” Professor Kelly said.

More than 5.1 million people have downloaded and registered for the government’s coronavirus tracing app.

Latest news

inquiry

Pell royal commission findings due out

Previously unpublished child abuse royal commission findings about Cardinal George Pell's knowledge of historical allegations are set to be released.

virus diseases

Meatworks COVID-19 cluster rocks Victoria

An abattoir has become the epicentre of a growing coronavirus cluster in Victoria, putting the government under fire as the states prepare to lift restrictions.

epidemic and plague

Demands issued on virus-hit Newmarch House

The federal aged care commissioner has demanded Anglicare agree to new conditions by the end of the day in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak at Newmarch House.

politics

Constance quits race over Barilaro 'smear'

NSW MP Andrew Constance has done a sudden about face and pulled out of the Liberal pre-selection race for the federal NSW South Coast seat of Eden-Monaro.

inquiry

Royal commission's Pell findings due out

A royal commission's findings about Cardinal George Pell's knowledge of historical child sexual abuse complaints will be released on Thursday.

news

inquiry

Pell royal commission findings due out

Previously unpublished child abuse royal commission findings about Cardinal George Pell's knowledge of historical allegations are set to be released.

sport

rugby league

Cartwright fires back at anti-vax critics

Gold Coast star Bryce Cartwright says he won't be bullied into getting a flu shot after polarising the rugby league community with his stance.

world

virus diseases

UK govt denies neglecting elderly in care

British health minister Matt Hancock has denied that the government prioritised hospitals over care homes, leaving elderly people vulnerable to the coronavirus.