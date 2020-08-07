Lebanese vent fury at leaders to Macron

Residents of Beirut have vented their rage at Lebanon’s leaders during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, after the capital was ravaged by a deadly explosion.

As the crowd shouted “Revolution!” Macron pledged to press for political reform.

For many Lebanese, Tuesday’s giant blast was the last straw after years of corruption and mismanagement by a political elite that has ruled for decades.

The blast, which killed more than 130 people, wounded thousands and left tens of thousands homeless, came from a stockpile of 2,750 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate that authorities left sitting in a warehouse for years – despite a customs official’s repeated warnings.

As Macron visited the devastated port he told furious residents he would speak to Lebanon’s political leaders.

“I will propose to them a new political pact this afternoon,” he said. “I will be back on the first of September and if they can’t do it, I will keep my responsibility toward you.”

He also promised that French aid would be given out with transparency and “will not go into the hands of corruption.” France once governed Lebanon as a protectorate and maintains close ties.

Losses from the blast were estimated by Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud to be between $10 billion to $15 billion, who said nearly 300,000 people are homeless.

The disaster may also have accelerated the country’s coronavirus outbreak, as thousands flooded into hospitals. Tens of thousands have had to move in with relatives and friends after their homes were damaged, further raising the risks of exposure.

The head of Lebanon’s customs department, meanwhile, confirmed in an interview with LBC TV that officials had sent five or six letters over the years to the judiciary, asking that the ammonium nitrate be removed because of its dangers.

Badri Daher said all he could do was alert authorities to its presence, saying even that was “extra work” for him and his predecessor. He said the port authority was responsible for the material, while his job was to prevent smuggling and collect duties.

The government said on Wednesday an investigation was underway and that port officials have been placed under house arrest.

Lebanon’s various political factions, including the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group, have ruled the country since the 1975-1990 civil war. Almost all the country’s public institutions are divided up among the factions, which use them as patronage generators for themselves and their supporters. Little actual development is put into the institutions and anything that requires joint action often becomes mired in bickering. As a result, even basic services like electricity and rubbish collection are in a shambles.

The tiny Mediterranean country is beset by soaring unemployment and a financial crisis that has wiped out people’s life savings. Hospitals were already strained by the coronavirus, and one was so badly damaged by the blast it had to treat patients in a nearby field.

Dr. Firas Abiad, director general of Rafik Hariri University Hospital, the public hospital leading the coronavirus fight, said he expects an increase in cases in the next 10 to 15 days linked to crowding at hospitals and blood donation centres after the blast.

Authorities had largely contained the outbreak by imposing a sweeping lockdown in March and April, but case numbers have risen recently. A renewed lockdown was to take effect this week but was cancelled after the explosion. The country has reported more than 5,400 coronavirus cases and 68 deaths since February.

“There is no doubt that our immunity in the country is less than before the explosion and this will affect us medium- to long-term,” Abiad said. “We desperately need aid, not only us but all hospitals in Lebanon.”