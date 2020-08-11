Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab is set to announce the resignation of his government. Image by EPA PHOTO

disaster and accident

Lebanon government to resign: minister

By Michael Georgy

August 11, 2020

2020-08-11 01:14:35

Lebanon’s prime minister is set to announce the resignation of his government after a devastating explosion in Beirut that has stirred public outrage and spurred a string of ministers to step down.

The August 4 port warehouse detonation of more than 2000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate killed at least 163 people, injured over 6000 and destroyed swathes of the bustling Mediterranean capital, compounding months of political and economic meltdown.

The cabinet, formed in January with the backing of the powerful Iranian-backed Hezbollah group and its allies, met on Monday, with many ministers wanting to resign, according to ministerial and political sources.

Health Minister Hamad Hasan said Prime Minister Hassan Diab would soon announce the resignation of the entire cabinet.

Diab was set to deliver an address to the nation at 7.30 pm local time, his office said.

For many ordinary Lebanese, the explosion was the last straw in a protracted crisis over the collapse of the economy, endemic corruption, waste and dysfunctional governance.

They have taken to the streets demanding root-and-branch change.

The information and environment ministers quit on Sunday as well as several MPs, and the justice minister followed them out the door on Monday.

Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni, a key negotiator with the IMF over a rescue plan to help Lebanon exit a financial crisis, prepared his resignation letter and brought it with him to the cabinet meeting, a source close to him and local media said.

Lebanon’s president had previously said explosive material was stored unsafely for years at the port.

He later said the investigation would consider whether the cause was external interference as well as negligence or an accident.

Anti-government protests in the past two days have been the biggest since October, when angry demonstrations spread over an economic crisis rooted in pervasive graft, mismanagement and high-level unaccountability.

Protesters accused the political elite of siphoning off state resources for their own benefit.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Hawkins' five sinks Saints in AFL fizzer

Geelong have kicked the game's last nine goals to emphatically end St Kilda's four-game AFL winning streak.

rugby league

Breaches put NRL comp at risk: V'landys

NRL players and officials putting the season at risk by breaching the game's biosecurity protocols have been put on notice.

rugby league

Panthers coach defends NRL ref comments

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary is facing a $20,000 fine after being served with a breach notice by the NRL for comments against referees.

golf

Morikawa wins first major in thrilling PGA

Young American Collin Morikawa has announced himself on golf's world stage with a spectacular US PGA Championship victory in San Francisco.

rugby league

Sea Eagles to lose Fonua-Blake for month

Injury-hit Manly have suffered another NRL setback with forward Addin Fonua-Blake set for a month on the sidelines with a knee injury.

news

epidemic and plague

Tangara cases jump to 11 with NSW on alert

The number of COVID-19 cases associated with a northwest Sydney school has jumped to at least 11, with NSW authorities yet to find the source of the outbreak.

sport

Australian rules football

Hawkins' five sinks Saints in AFL fizzer

Geelong have kicked the game's last nine goals to emphatically end St Kilda's four-game AFL winning streak.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Lai, Chow nabbed in Hong Kong crackdown

Prominent pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow and media mogul Jimmy Lai are among the latest to be arrested as part of a dissidents crackdown in Hong Kong.