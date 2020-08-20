Discover Australian Associated Press

Lebanese officials say a COVID-19 lockdown will not affect aid efforts in areas hit by a port blast. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Lebanon to impose two-week virus lockdown

By Weedah Hamzah

August 20, 2020

2020-08-20 05:29:54

Lebanon’s Interior Ministry says a general lockdown will be imposed in the country for two weeks in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“A general lockdown will be imposed in Lebanon from Friday morning until September 7, in addition to a 6pm-to-6am curfew,” a ministry statement said.

On Monday, Lebanon registered a record high of 456 new coronavirus cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 9337 with 105 deaths since the pandemic started in the country in February.

The ministry said that the lockdown will not affect the clean up, reconstruction and aid efforts in areas that were hit by the Beirut port explosion on August 4.

The ministry said the sectors exempted from the lockdown are public institutions, security forces, health and medical facilities, food and essential factories, and banks and financial institutions.

It added that the airport will remain open during the lockdown.

