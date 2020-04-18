Discover Australian Associated Press

Norman Hunter in his Leeds heyday playing against Queens Park Rangers. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Leeds United great Hunter dies, aged 76

By AAP

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 23:42:07

Former Leeds United and England defender Norman Hunter has died at 76 after contracting coronavirus, the club said on Friday.

Hunter, nicknamed “Bites Yer Legs” because of his fearsome reputation in the tackle, was part of the hugely successful Leeds side of the late 1960s and 1970s.

He made 726 appearances for Leeds in 15 years at the Yorkshire club, winning two top-flight league titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup and playing in the 1975 European Cup final defeat by German side Bayern Munich.

“Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of NHS staff, he sadly lost his fight earlier this morning,” Leeds said on their website.

Hunter, who won 28 caps for his country, was part of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad, without playing, and came on as a substitute in the 3-2 defeat by West Germany in the 1970 World Cup quarter-final.

He was also the first winner of the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award in 1974.

“He leaves a huge hole in the Leeds United family, his legacy will never be forgotten and our thoughts are with Norman’s family and friends at this very difficult time,” Leeds said.

The Professional Footballers Association (PFA) said the game had lost a legend.

Former England teammate Alan Mullery said: “He was probably one of the hardest footballers you would ever come up against. And off the field he was absolutely gentle.”

Former Leeds teammate Eddie Gray also paid tribute, telling talkSPORT: “Norman was an iconic figure in football, especially at the club.

“He had a reputation as everybody knows – ‘Bites Yer Legs’ – but Norman was a truly great football player.

“A lot of great players have walked through the gates of Elland Road and Norman was right up there with the best of them. It’s a sad day for everybody connected with the club.

“He was a great reader of the game, great left foot on him, great passer of the ball, so influential in our team.”

Hunter’s 14-year spell at Leeds ended in 1976, when he joined Bristol City. He finished his professional career at Barnsley in 1983, where he also served as manager between 1980 and 1984.

