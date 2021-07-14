FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith have become one of Australian sport's best double acts. Image by AP PHOTO

golf

Leish and Cam laud mateship ahead of Open

By Ian Chadband

July 15, 2021

2021-07-15 08:57:20

They cut an unlikely pair – the young petrol head with the magnificent mullet who looks like a surfer dude, and the lawn curator who looks as if he could be his solid whiskery uncle.

Yet Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman are as alike as two dimples on a golf ball.

Close as could be and completely alike, they’re one of the most reliable double acts in Australian sport who’ve kept each other going through the sport’s most challenging period.

Before the 149th British Open was launched at Royal St George’s on Thursday, the country’s two top-ranked players – Smith is No.28 and Leishman No.33 – both told AAP of how their friendship has blossomed during a trying time through the pandemic.

“It’s been good having such a good mate on the tour with me,” explained Leishman, after the pair had just completed a practice round at the Kent links course.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone but I think having that mateship has been good for our mental health and for our golf games. To have practice rounds together, just spend time together, it’s been really important.

“We haven’t seen our families for a year-and-a-half (back in Australia) – and that weighs on you a bit,” added Victorian Leishman, who’s based at Virginia Beach on the US Atlantic coast where he lives with his wife and three kids.

“So to have that friendship that you can carry onto the golf course, it’s pretty cool.”

On the surface they look so different, with 37-year-old Leishman a decade older than his Brisbane pal – and they’ve got different interests with the Jacksonville-based Smith enjoying tinkering around as mechanic with his classic cars while ‘Leish’ lovingly tends to his lawn.

Yet from the moment they first met 11 years ago, they seemed to click and realised they were peas in a pod, both pretty laid-back straight-shooting characters.

“We’ve known each other since I met him when I was at a practice ground with him at the Australian Open when he was about 16,” says Leishman.

“He’s awesome, he’s funny. We’ve very similar, from similar backgrounds, both from working-class families. We just gel.”

Asked to join this mutual appreciation society, Smith’s happy to do so, explaining: “We’re a pretty good team. He’s one of my best mates and we’ve got the same kind of personalities, we both grew up outside the city, very relaxed, and we’ve got the same sense of humour.”

They certainly are a pretty good team. In April, they clicked together on the TPC Louisiana course on Anzac Day to win the Zurich Classic pairs event and after the Open, they’re off to the Olympic Games in Tokyo where they’ll be among the favourites to strike gold.

Typically, each of them say they would be just as excited if the other came home with the big prize.

“Just really excited about the Olympics,” enthused Smith. “Not only to be representing Australia in Tokyo, but also because I have one of my best mates as my teammate. 

“Now that’s pretty cool.”

Latest news

employment

Unemployment rate drops to 4.9 per cent

Australia's unemployment rate fell to 4.9 per cent in June, its lowest level since December 2010, as another 29,100 people joined the workforce.

virus diseases

NSW records 65 new local coronavirus cases

NSW has recorded 65 new local COVID-19 cases, while Liverpool Hospital will deep clean an operating theatre after a patient was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Australian rules football

Five AFL clubs to leave Vic for Queensland

North Melbourne and Essendon have joined the two Sydney clubs, as well as the Western Bulldogs, in leaving Melbourne due to Victoria's COVID-19 outbreak.

politics

Reef envoy takes global diplomats for dive

Great Barrier Reef envoy Warren Entsch is taking a group of global diplomats diving in an attempt to stop the natural wonder from being listed as in danger.

politics

Morrison blames doctors for slow rollout

Scott Morrison says he didn't want to rush emergency approval of coronavirus vaccines earlier this year, and had taken a cautious approach on medical advice.