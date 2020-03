Tyrrell Hatton has fended off a stern challenge from Australia’s Marc Leishman to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

Leishman pulled to within a shot late on the back nine but overnight leader Hatton, from England, posted a 74 and his four-under-par total was enough to win by one.

Leishman (73) finished second at three under, while Korea’s Sungjae Im (73) was third at two under.