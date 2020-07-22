Leishman missing fans as golf majors loom

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Marc Leishman says it's tougher playing tour golf without the energy supplied by galleries. Image by AP PHOTO

golf

Leishman missing fans as golf majors loom

By Evin Priest

July 22, 2020

2020-07-22 14:55:11

Marc Leishman admits he’s finding it tough playing tournaments without galleries as Australia’s golfers step up preparations for the long-awaited, abbreviated 2020 majors season.

The US PGA Championship at San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park in two weeks time is the first of three majors still going ahead and Leishman will be among six Aussies in the field.

Leishman, Adam Scott and Cameron Smith were all well primed for the majors season, having captured PGA Tour titles earlier this year, before everything shut down for 90 days due to COVID-19.

Since the resumption in June Leishman has missed the cut in two of four events and his best is tied 40th, Smith has missed three of four cuts and Scott is yet to start.

That leaves Jason Day as the form Australian, with his ties for seventh and fourth in the past two weeks. 

Leishman, a five-time PGA Tour winner, says competitive rust is partly to blame for his lacklustre restart, but fan-less tournaments have not helped.

“I won’t lie, it’s been tough with no crowds,” Leishman told AAP.

“Obviously, safety is the most important thing. But we’re so used to playing in front of crowds and you do pick up a lot of energy from the fans, particularly when your score isn’t going great. 

“That’s been the hardest thing to deal with.”

He will have to get used to it as  fans won’t be allowed at any PGA Tour events for the rest of the season, which concludes at the Tour Championship in early September.

California health authorities have banned fans from the PGA Championship while the US Open (September 17-20 in New York) and the Masters (November 12-15 at Augusta National) have yet to announce a decision on fan attendance.

The US PGA Championship will have an Australian contingent featuring Leishman, Scott, Smith, Day, Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert.

All six are also set to compete in the  World Golf Championships event in Memphis, Tennessee next week to put the final touches on their major championship preparation.

World No.9 Scott is currently practising in South Carolina ahead of what will be his first tournament since the shutdown, while European Tour winner Herbert is also in the US.

“I can’t wait for the PGA; Harding Park is a course I really like and I played well there at the WGC-Match Play in 2015,” Leishman said.

“It’s probably my best opportunity to win one because generally PGA Championship courses don’t set up well for me.”

Day, the 2015 PGA Championship winner, is taking great heart from his burst of recent form.

“I’m really pleased to see my hard work starting to pay off and that has me a lot more excited for the PGA Championship, where hopefully I can pick up my second major win,” Day said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Roosters would welcome back SBW: Cordner

Boyd Cordner says the Sydney Roosters would welcome back Sonny Bill Williams if he returned to the NRL but was coy about the code-hopper's chances.

rugby league

Bulldogs impressed with Barrett's vision

Trent Barrett has signed a three-year deal to take over as coach at NRL club Canterbury, beginning next season.

golf

Leishman missing fans as golf majors loom

Adam Scott has returned to the US to prepare for the PGA Championship while Marc Leishman says fan-less tournaments have been difficult.

rugby league

Eels welcome back star trio from injury

Parramatta halfback Mitchell Moses is on track to lead a host of NRL big-name returns for the Eels against the Wests Tigers.

rugby league

Seibold plays down Broncos year-end review

Besieged Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold is unfazed by Broncos chairman Karl Morris claiming his performance will be reviewed at the end of the NRL season.

news

health

Vic breaks record with 484 new virus cases

Victoria has recorded its highest daily COVID-19 figure with 484 new cases, while two more deaths from the disease take the national toll to 128.

sport

rugby league

Roosters would welcome back SBW: Cordner

Boyd Cordner says the Sydney Roosters would welcome back Sonny Bill Williams if he returned to the NRL but was coy about the code-hopper's chances.

world

disease

EU leaders reach deal on pandemic recovery

European Union leaders have agreed on a post-pandemic recovery package for the economy of the 27-nation bloc, offering 750 billion euros in grants and loans.