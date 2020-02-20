Discover Australian Associated Press

Lendlease says it made a $313 million profit in the six months to December 31. Image by (AAP Image/Jeremy Piper)

earnings

Lendlease shares lift on H1 profit leap

By Derek Rose

February 20, 2020

2020-02-20 14:20:05

Lendlease’s half-year profit from core operations has slipped 13 per cent to $308 million but its non-core operations swung to a $5 million profit following a $339 million loss last year.

The company overall made a $313 million profit to the six months to December 31 compared with $16 million the same time a year ago.

Its revenue was down 4.6 per cent to $7.4 billion.

The multinational property developer is selling its non-core businesses, with Acciona agreeing to buy Lendlease’s engineering division for $180 million and the sale process for its services division continuing.

Lendlease delivered a 9.8 per cent return on equity and declared a distribution of 30 cents per stapled security, unfranked.

At 1412 AEDT, Lendlease shares were up 8.0 per cent to a two-month high of $18.815.

Chief executive Steve McCann said Lendlease had a total development pipeline of $112 billion, including its $15 billion Thamesmead Waterfront project in London and its $22 billion partnership with Google in the San Francisco Bay Area.

It has begun pre-sales for the tallest of three planned towers at One Sydney Harbour in Barangaroo, a 72-storey skyscraper that will be Sydney’s tallest residential building.

Lendlease has sold 207 of the planned 317 units in the tower for a total of $1.4 billion, the company said.

“We’ve achieved very good pre-sales,” chief financial officer Tarun Gupta told analysts on a conference call.

Chief executive Steve McCann said Lendlease had been approached by other companies about possibly partnering on the Barangaroo development, an idea it was considering.

