SA deputy public health officer Michael Cusack urges people to go for check-ups despite COVID-19. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

South Australia records 11th zero case day

By AAP

May 4, 2020

2020-05-04 17:56:36

South Australia has recorded its eleventh consecutive day of no new coronavirus cases, and given local councils the green light to reopen playgrounds and skate parks.

The state’s total number of coronavirus cases remains 438, with 98 per cent recovered.

Just seven cases are active, with three patients in hospital and none in intensive care.

Chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said it was fantastic news and reflected community efforts to stop the spread.

Professor Spurrier said she was confident playgrounds and skate parks were safe to reopen, provided users continued social distancing, given they were outdoor activities and equipment could be cleaned.

She urged councils to do that regularly and erect signage to reinforce rules.

Premier Steven Marshall said the state had done “particularly well” and the next challenge was to reboot the economy.

Mr Marshall said he was very keen to see regional tourism resume as soon as it was safe and welcomed by country communities.

“When it’s safe to do so, that will be one of our priority areas,” Mr Marshall told reporters on Sunday.

“I’m keen to see it happen because I know it’s going to create a lot of jobs. 

“But there are some areas of anxiety.”

Special restrictions on the Barossa Valley region, north of Adelaide, were lifted last week after a cluster of more than 40 infections last month.

Easing restrictions around funerals is also high on the agenda.

“We think that we can have risk mitigation in funerals and that is certainly something that is high on our list of prioritising, to increase the numbers allowed at those very important events,” Prof Spurrier said.

Mr Marshall said a transition committee would consider how to ease restrictions over a period of time.

“We’re very keen to see the restrictions lifted, we’re very keen to see people’s lives get back to a sense of normality.

“We don’t want to go backwards.”

More than 60,750 tests have been done in the state so far and the last confirmed case of community transmission was on March 20. 

