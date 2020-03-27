Lew escalates Premier stoush with landlord

Premier Investments has savaged Westfield mall owner Scentre Group for keeping a Brisbane shopping precinct open despite an alleged COVID-19 health scare.

The Solomon Lew-backed retail group on Friday escalated its war of words with shopping centre owners by accusing Scentre of taking no action after two retail staff members at the Carindale mall were exposed to coronavirus-positive customers.

Premier Retail chief executive Mark McInnes said Scentre was “playing roulette” with the lives of customers and retail employees by ignoring reports from the company and keeping its malls open despite escalating health risks.

The claims come after Premier – which runs Smiggle, Peter Alexander, Just Jeans, Portmans and Dotti – on Thursday announced it will not be paying rent to landlords during a one month shutdown in which its stores will close and 9,000 staff members will be stood down without pay.

Mr McInnes said Premier had been made aware of the two Carindale mall incidents by the affected customers themselves and the Queensland Health Department.

“We then notified Scentre, who to our knowledge took no steps to notify the other tenants,” Mr McInnes said.

“COVID-19 is a deadly virus and it is unacceptable for landlords to play roulette with the lives of retail employees and customers by not doing everything they can to protect them.

Scentre Group has been approached for comment.

Premier on Thursday joined a growing list of retailers to shut its stores and stand down staff without pay as government-imposed quarantine restrictions tighten and force consumers to stay away from the shops.

Trade is still permitted at discretionary retailers and shopping centres remain open for now, but more and more businesses have been forced to act as they feel the pinch.

Mr Lew – who holds a 43 per cent stake in Premier and also owns private chains such as French Connection and Seed – has railed against the level of rent charged by landlords even before the virus outbreak.

Premier has already closed 33 stores during the last 12 months and a total of 134 stores closed over the last seven years as it demands landlords adjust rental expectations in line with the performance of their own centres.

Just last week he threatened to close more of his stores if mall owners refused to play ball during the COVID-19 outbreak.