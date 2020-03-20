Discover Australian Associated Press

Solomon Lew says he's prepared to close more stores if landlords refuse to play ball during COVID-19 Image by Daniel Munoz/AAP PHOTOS

earnings

Lew to landlords: “We’ll shut more stores”

By Alex Druce

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 10:07:09

Billionaire retail mogul Solomon Lew says he’s prepared to close more of his Premier Investment-run stores if landlords refuse to play ball during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mr Lew said on Friday the virus outbreak had severely disrupted trading after an otherwise solid first-half for the company where profit rose 12.2 per cent to $99.6 million despite bushfires, Hong Kong protests, and Brexit disruptions.

Mr Lew said his brands – which include kid-focused stationery chain Smiggle and clothing outlets Peter Alexander, Dotti, Portmans, Jacqui-E, Jay Jays and Just Jeans – outperformed rivals during the period but the emergence of the virus signalled “significant hardship” ahead for the company. 

Trade in all Premier Investment Brands brands in Australia and New Zealand have sagged as tourist store sales, which the company said was historically supported by international students, slump. 

Mr Lew said Smiggle Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia trade has also been severely disrupted while trade at the brand’s operations in Ireland and UK has deteriorated significantly since the announcement of a global pandemic. 

Despite its share price dropping by 45 per cent in 2020 to a more than five year low, Premier will pay a fully franked interim dividend of 34.0 cents – up one cent on a year ago.

However, it won’t be paid until September, three months after it was paid in 2019. 

In addressing the crisis, Mr Lew said landlords had a major role to play to ensure retailers can operate in the short term “for the long term benefit of all stakeholders”.

Close to 70 per cent of Premier’s stores in Australia and New Zealand stores are already in holdover or with leases expiring in 2020.

“Since the outbreak… we have closed two stores in Hong Kong, and we are prepared to close many more stores globally if landlords do not respond to the current crisis,” Mr Lew said.

Friday’s trading update cast a shadow what was an otherwise stoic first-half earnings result for the company, with net profit for the six months to January 25 up 12.2 per cent at $99.6 million.

Total retail sales jumped 7.6 per cent to a record $732.1 million as total like-for-like sales rose by 4.3 per cent. 

Sales across the company’s apparel brands rose 6.1 per cent to $393.5 million, with like for like sales growth of 7.5 per cent for the period.

This brings like-for-like apparel sales growth to 16.9 per cent on 1H18.

Premier said its $245.6 million stake in appliance manufacturer Breville had a market value of $707.4 million at January 25 – but the company’s share price has since fallen by more than a third. 

Premier Investment shares were worth $10.37 before trade on Friday – a more than five-year low – and have plunged nearly 45 per cent in 2020.  

The company has declined to provide full-year guidance. 

PREMIER INVESTMENT FLAGS HARDSHIP AHEAD

* First half retail sales up 7.6pct to $732.1m

* First half net profit up 12.2pct to $99.6m

* Interim dividend up 1.0 cent to 34 cents, fully franked

