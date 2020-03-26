Discover Australian Associated Press

Premier Investments will not pay rent during a virus-necessitated shutdown of its stores.

company information

Lew: We won’t pay rent during shutdown

By Alex Druce

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 11:50:55

Billionaire retail mogul Solomon Lew has stood down 9,000 staff and declared Premier Investments will not pay rent to landlords during a virus-necessitated shutdown of brands including Smiggle, Peter Alexander, Portmans and Just Jeans.

Premier on Thursday announced all its retail outlets will close for a month and all Australian employees will be stood down without pay.

It is the latest in a mounting number of retailer shutdowns as people stay away from the shops amid tightening government quarantine restrictions.

Government is still permitting discretionary retailers to trade but businesses are increasingly feeling the pinch, shutting doors, cutting guidance and shedding thousands of jobs in an attempt to stay afloat during the pandemic. 

Jewellery chain Lovisa and Athlete’s Foot owner Accent Group on Thursday joined Mosaic Brands and Michael Hill Jewellers in temporarily shutting down Australian operations.

JB Hi-Fi Australia remains open but the firm closed its 14 New Zealand stores, while Super Retail Group also continues to trade – though has cancelled its interim payout to shareholders. 

Premier Investments said 9,000 people globally will be stood down after it took similar measures in New Zealand, the UK and Ireland. 

“This is the hardest decision ever made by Premier – our team are our family and we want to do everything we can to keep them employed, but we believe that it is necessary and the right decision for them, their families, our customers, and the country,” Premier chief executive Mark McInnes said.

Additionally, Premier intends not to pay any rent globally for the duration of the shutdown.

It cited “extraordinary circumstances”, and the fact that 70 per cent of its Australia and New Zealand stores are already in holdover or have leases expiring in 2020. 

Mr Lew has long railed against the level of rent charged by landlords and just last week threatened to close more stores if they refused to play ball during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Premier’s announcement follows a slew of other retailers shutting their doors.

Accent, which also owns the Platypus and Hype shoe chains, will close more than 500 retail stores from Friday and stand down a reported 5,000 staff. 

Lovisa will also close nearly 400 global stores and cancel its 15 cent interim dividend. 

Mosaic Brands closed 1,400 shops and has stood down 6,800 employees while Michael Hill Jewellers earlier this week announced it would shut 300 stores, including 165 Australian locations.

Meanwhile, Virgin Australia says more than 1,000 of the workers stood down this week will probably be made redundant as the airline grounds planes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Virgin Australia on Wednesday said it has suspended 8,000 of its 10,000 workers as it slashed domestic flights.

Qantas has stood down 20,000 of its 30,000 workforce while virus-ravaged travel firm Flight Centre says an initial 6,000 of sales and support staff globally will either be stood down or made redundant in the company’s latest bid to preserve a future.

Economists expect the unemployment rate to surge in the coming months, possibly as high as 11 per cent, as the economy suffers its first recession in nearly 30 years.

