Liberal MP pushes 2050 net zero emissions

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
MP Trent Zimmerman says Australia should 'seriously consider' aiming for net zero emissions by 2050. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Liberal MP pushes 2050 net zero emissions

By Rebecca Gredley

February 21, 2020

2020-02-21 17:43:24

Australia should “seriously consider” aiming for net zero emissions by 2050, a federal government MP says.

Member for North Sydney Trent Zimmerman says the nation has already committed – through the Paris agreement – to net zero emissions, but the government hasn’t set out a timeframe.

“If we can do that by 2050 then it’s something that we should be seriously considering,” he told the ABC on Thursday.

The ongoing climate debate has ramped up again within the coalition after the deadly bushfire season.

Moderate Liberals are calling for more action while others, most notably Nationals from Queensland, downplay the role of climate change towards the fires.

Mr Zimmerman insists he has a “very constructive” working relationship with his colleagues.

“My approach will always be to work within the government for a particular outcome,” he said.

“If I think it needs a public nudge then I’ll give it.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has sought to provide a policy middle-ground for the coalition, by focusing on a technology target to reduce emissions without signing up to the net zero by 2050 goal.

It comes as Labor leader Anthony Albanese prepares to give a climate policy-focused speech on Friday.

Labor frontbencher Penny Wong says Australia has already signed up to achieve net zero emissions.

“The cost of not acting to meet this target is far greater for Australia than the cost of acting,” she told the ABC.

“So we have a very big self-interest in making sure we take action on climate change as a nation, towards a net zero emissions target that Australia and the world have signed up to.”

Latest sport

motor racing

Holden demise inevitable: Supercars chief

Supercars boss Sean Seamer foreshadowed Holden's demise but the axe has fallen on the iconic car brand sooner than he expected.

rugby league

Bennett to step down for Demetriou in 2022

Next year will be Wayne Bennett's last as South Sydney's head coach, with assistant Jason Demetriou lined up to replace him.

rugby union

Eddie Jones apologises after racism joke

Englnd's former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has apologised after making a bizarre remark about racism.

cricket

Warner, de Kock not planning to clear air

David Warner and Quinton de Kock, two of the main antagonists during Australia's ugly tour of South Africa in 2018, are set to cross paths again.

Australian rules football

Ratten buoyed by St Kilda's new attack

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten was pleased to see a revamped attack fire on all cylinders with eight goal kickers in the AFL pre-season win over Hawthorn.

news

politics

Billion-dollar upgrade for NT air base

The Morrison government will spend $1.1 billion in upgrades to the NT's Tindal air base, accelerating the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter rollout and boost US ties.

sport

motor racing

Holden demise inevitable: Supercars chief

Supercars boss Sean Seamer foreshadowed Holden's demise but the axe has fallen on the iconic car brand sooner than he expected.

world

health

Coronavirus to be major topic at G20

As China reports a rise in coronavirus cases the epidemic is set to dominate a weekend meeting of finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies.