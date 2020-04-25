Discover Australian Associated Press

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young is urging Queenslanders with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld testing widened as virus spread slows

By Darren Cartwright, Tracey Ferrier and Robyn Wuth

April 25, 2020

2020-04-25 15:52:51

Queensland has recorded two new cases of coronavirus as authorities widen the testing program to include anyone in the state suffering from respiratory symptoms. 

Anyone showing any symptoms is urged to get tested and help stop the virus spreading to the rest of the community Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said.

“I ask all Queenslanders if you are unwell with any acute respiratory disease, please come forward and be tested,” she said on Friday. 

“If you have COVID-19, the quicker you isolate yourself when you are unwell the better,” she said.

While the testing program ramps up, hundreds of public servants have been drafted to the coronavirus contact tracing taskforce where staff in public health units have worked around the clock for 86 days straight. 

The state’s tally of infections stands at 1026 an increase of just seven since Sunday, authorities confirm.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said the two positive cases were acquired overseas.

There were just 18 in-patients and six in intensive care who were on ventilators.

Mr Miles said more than a third of Queensland’s cases tested positive while they were in quarantine and underlined the effectiveness of the state’s tough quarantine measures.

“That’s 375 people that could have been out there spreading the virus,” he said.

Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath was tasked with expanding Queensland Health’s contact tracing team which determines how and where people may have contracted the virus and who they came into contact with.    

She said the government was training 500 extra public servants who would not only relieve the public health team but also enhance their overall numbers should cases start rising rapidly.

Ms D’Ath said 57,000 people had been in isolation or in quarantine since the outbreak started in Queensland.

“There are over 3500 today, either under an isolation order … and people who are under quarantine orders,” she said.

Police also launched a blitz of checks to ensure people ordered into quarantine are not wandering around the community.

The first police compliance blitz was held on Monday and resulted in police doorknocking 158 homes and finding residents at 147 homes complying with quarantine orders.

“There were only eight who were non-compliant. Six of those left the address in which they’d been quarantined to return to NSW. Two had left to seek medical treatment,” Ms D’Ath said.

Three other cases remain under investigation, including an incident where a person was found not to be at a designated property,

“As much as these statistics are fantastic, we want to make sure we have 100 per cent compliance with these directions,” Ms D’Ath said

Earlier, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said a union’s influence over the state government was preventing students returning to school.

He said the medical advice was clear that it was safe to return to classrooms although the Queensland Teachers’ Union has opposed boosting student attendances because of health concerns for their members.

“In my home state of Queensland, the teachers’ union has their hands firmly around the throat of the government,” Mr Dutton told the Nine Network’s Today show on Friday.

The powerful QTU, according to The Courier-Mail, is threatening to have schools shut down if “too many” kids turn up to class, or if schools are found to run short of cleaning products.

“If health and safety is compromised – whether by lack of hygiene products or too many students attending – the union will seek to have the operation of schools suspended until the safety issue is resolved,” QTU general secretary Graham Moloney said in an update to principals.

