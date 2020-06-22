Discover Australian Associated Press

Cinema Nova worker Matt Fliedner restocks ahead of Monday's reopening in Melbourne. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Lights, camera, action for Vic cinemas

By Carly Waters

June 22, 2020

2020-06-22 16:39:32

Victorians can finally indulge in some movie magic with a choc-top and bucket of popcorn as cinemas reopen across the state.

Movie theatres were to be allowed to seat up to 50 patrons from Monday, but due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, are limited to 20 people per theatre with social distancing measures in place.

In Melbourne, Cinema Nova is reopening its doors after closing them three months ago on March 23.

The Carlton icon will welcome back film fans with a full slate of films including classics like The Big Lebowski and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, as well as more recent movies and new releases.

Cinema Nova CEO Kristian Connelly said while it was disappointing to have the number of people allowed at the movies reduce from 50, reopening with 20 patrons was still something to be excited about.

“We’re just going to roll with the punches and take it in our stride and adapt to it the way that we have with everything else so far,” Mr Connolly told AAP.

Nova is implementing strict hygiene measures, including social distancing in all cinemas, 20-minute cleans between movie sessions, daily staff temperature checks and hand sanitiser available throughout the venue.

Mr Connolly said more than 800 tickets have already been sold ahead of Nova’s reopening, a fact he said was somewhat surprising, but extremely encouraging.

Cinema Nova is keeping up it’s traditional $10 ticket Monday, which Mr Connolly said was fitting for it’s restart.

“It’s kind of wonderful that our first day back is actually going to be a discount Monday, because people are very keen to return, and it’s wonderful to be able to offer people that opportunity to spend a bit less doing something they enjoy,” he said.

