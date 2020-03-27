Discover Australian Associated Press

Customers won't lose power if they are unable to pay their energy bills due to coronavirus. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Energy

Lights kept on for coronavirus-hit Aussies

By Rebecca Gredley

March 27, 2020

2020-03-27 10:05:31

Australians unable to pay their energy bills because of coronavirus won’t have their power cut as the sector promises to help those struggling.

Households struggling to stay afloat will be encouraged onto hardship payment programs.

“Impacted customers receiving hardship assistance will not be disconnected if they are unable to afford their energy bills,” the Australian Energy Council said on Thursday.

Debt collection and bankruptcy proceedings will be put on hold and customers won’t have to pay late fees.

Australia’s energy ministers met last week to discuss the coronavirus.

The energy council has urged customers worried about paying their bills to get in touch with their providers.

Various options will be available such as payment extensions, bill management plans and help getting grants.

The energy giants have also pledged to work with small business to help them during the crisis.

“As we enter winter and consumption increases, these challenges will only escalate,” the council said. 

“A collaborative response from all parties will ensure retailers continue to be able to assist their customers both now and into the future.”

The council represents 23 major energy companies who provide power to more than 10 million homes and businesses.

