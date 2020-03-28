Lights out in livestream for the planet

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Earth Hour will go ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic but it will be an online event. Image by Sam Mooy/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Lights out in livestream for the planet

By Dominica Sanda

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 16:14:49

Lights will still go out across the country this Earth Hour with Australians urged to join the conservation movement digitally this year. 

With public events cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual World Wildlife Fund event will be going ahead differently this year with Australians encouraged to get involved via a digital livestream.

The digital-only event will kick off at 8.30pm on Saturday and will feature footage of Sydney Harbour Bridge switching its lights off and performances from Australian singers Montaigne and Cody Simpson and comedian Akmal Saleh.

WWF-Australia chief executive Dermot O’Gorman says staying connected is more important than ever during the coronavirus crisis.

“The act of switching off our lights for Earth Hour has always been a show of solidarity for stronger action on climate change and a chance for millions of people worldwide to collectively raise their voice for nature,” he said in a statement.

“Many of us will be spending our Saturday night at home, but we can still connect to a community of supporters around Australia and be part of a positive moment for the planet.”

More than 100 landmarks from across the world are also preparing to switch off their lights to show support including the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Tokyo’s Skytree, the Colosseum in Rome and the Acropolis of Athens in Greece.

The Earth Hour livestream can be viewed on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and on the event website.

Latest sport

soccer

Jets player tests positive for COVID-19

An unnamed Newcastle Jets player has returned a positive test for COVID-19, just days after the A-League was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

Pay deal keeps 18 clubs afloat: AFL boss

A week of tense negotiations between the AFL and the AFLPA has resulted in a new pay deal aimed at ensuring all 18 clubs survive the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

Origin talks to follow NRL rescue package

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys is set to present a rescue package to the commission on Monday after making cuts to the NRL head office.

tennis

Millman's fears for entire 2020 ATP season

Australian Davis Cup star John Millman doubts the ATP and WTA Tours can resume at all in 2020 due to the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

AFL, players agree to pay deal in shutdown

The AFL and the AFL Players Association have agreed to a pay deal that will help the league soften the financial blow of the season shutdown.

news

health

Victorian coronavirus cases spike by 111

Nearly 700 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Victoria, with people and businesses breaching quarantine and mass-gathering rules now facing steep fines.

sport

soccer

Jets player tests positive for COVID-19

An unnamed Newcastle Jets player has returned a positive test for COVID-19, just days after the A-League was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

world

disease

Global virus cases now more than 575,000

The COVID-19 crisis shows no signs of slowing down, as the total number of cases worldwide has topped more than 575,000.