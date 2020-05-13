Limited Indian trains in lockdown easing

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Amid moves to ease India's coronavirus lockdown, limited train services are set to resume. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Limited Indian trains in lockdown easing

By AAP

May 13, 2020

2020-05-13 15:44:53

India is set to reopen some of its colossal rail network on Tuesday and run limited trains as the country looks at easing its almost seven-week lockdown while coronavirus infections are increasing.

Special trains will depart from select big cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, and run to full capacity. Passengers will be allowed to enter stations only if they are asymptomatic and clear thermal screening; they must maintain social distancing on board and will be given hand sanitisers on entry and exit.

India’s rail, road and air services were suspended in late March as part of a nationwide lockdown. Its strictness has helped to keep confirmed coronavirus infections relatively low for a population of 1.3 billion. But in recent days, as the lockdown has eased and some businesses have resumed, infections and deaths due to COVID-19 are increasing.

India has confirmed 70,756 cases of coronavirus including 2293 deaths, but experts believe its outbreak is far greater. Almost a fifth of India’s confirmed infections are people from densely populated cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad, which also are major centres of economic activity.

The resumption of some train services was announced late on Sunday and, on Monday, hundreds of passengers – many of them migrant workers with luggage bags perched on their heads – lined up for transportation to a train station in Ahmedabad in western Gujarat state. In central Uttar Pradesh state, they had already gathered at a railway station.

The train network often described as India’s lifeline, totals 67,000km and carries more than 20 million passengers daily.

The lockdown immediately emptied the usually teeming railway stations. It also destroyed the livelihoods of millions of Indians, left migrant workers stranded in big cities and created a hunger crisis for tens of thousands.

Caught off guard by the large-scale displacement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is increasingly looking at easing the lockdown. It recently ordered special trains to take migrant workers, students and others stranded by the lockdown to their home states after mounting pressure from the opposition over the migrant exodus.

On Monday, Modi told state leaders in a video call they would get a greater say in determining the extent of restrictions and relaxations after May 17 and the government would look at a “gradual withdrawal” of the lockdown.

“We have a twofold challenge – to reduce the transmission rate of the disease, and to increase public activity gradually,” Modi said.

He said the effort now should be to stop the spread of COVID19 in India’s vast rural areas and emphasised social distancing remained the “biggest weapon” against the virus until a vaccine was found.

“Now, the world will be pre-corona, post-corona just like the case of the world wars. And this would entail significant changes in how we function,” Modi said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Nathan Cleary fined by NSW police

Penrith's Nathan Cleary has been sanctioned by NSW police for being away from his home on Anzac Day in a breach of social distancing rules.

Australian rules football

Crows weren't trying to bend rules: Sloane

Adelaide captain Rory Sloane says the Crows did not deliberately break the rules when breaching AFL coronavirus training protocols.

rugby league

Unfair to take NRL games from Qld: Titans

Gold Coast captain Ryan James says it would be unfair for the Titans to lose players due to their vaccination stance but still not be able to host NRL games.

Australian rules football

Clubs face tough calls before AFL return

While AFL clubs face tough calls on football department staff, the game's governing body continues to negotiate with state governments on training protocols.

motor racing

Ricciardo not tipped for Ferrari switch

Max Verstappen does not expect former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo to replace Sebastian Vettel at F1 team Ferrari.

news

homicide

No bail for NSW gay-hate murder accused

Scott Phillip White has faced court over the murder of 27-year-old Sydney-based American Scott Johnson more than 30 years ago, declining to apply for bail.

sport

rugby league

Nathan Cleary fined by NSW police

Penrith's Nathan Cleary has been sanctioned by NSW police for being away from his home on Anzac Day in a breach of social distancing rules.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Newborns among 40 dead in Afghan attacks

Two newborns are among 16 people killed in Afghanistan's capital when gunmen posing as police stormed a hospital, while 24 have died in a separate attack.