Lin Jong taking steps towards AFL return

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Lin Jong (r) is working hard to be fit but is still uncertain when he will return to AFL action. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Lin Jong taking steps towards AFL return

By Shayne Hope

March 11, 2020

2020-03-11 12:57:36

Western Bulldogs midfielder Lin Jong ran 11 kilometres on Saturday – at low intensity – but admits he still doesn’t know when he will be able to return from his latest hamstring injury.

Jong sustained tendon damage during match simulation last month, hurting the same hamstring he tore last year.

It continued his torrid run with injuries over the last few seasons, which has included two broken collarbones, a fractured jaw and a serious knee injury.

Jong also took time out of the game last year to focus on his mental health.

“Everything’s on track and I’m not quite sure what the return date is yet, but training wise and injury wise it’s going well,” Jong said.

“I can’t run at any speed, but it’s a strange one.

“I’m still getting the running load and I think once I can get speed going then I’m pretty much ready to go.

“I don’t think we’ve pencilled in a round, so it’s a bit touch and go, but I think we possibly might play it a bit safe … around the 10-week mark I’m hoping.”

That would rule out Jong for the opening five rounds of the season.

The 26-year-old knows he faces a battle to win back a spot in a deep Bulldogs midfield when he’s cleared to return.

He joked his “inside mid days are over” with a battle for spots alongside Marcus Bontempelli, Josh Dunkley, Jack Macrae and Tom Liberatore, among others.

“I’d like to think playing on the wing adds a bit more dynamic to my game,” Jong said.

“I still think I can go in there if they need me but it’s pretty tough to get a game ahead of Bont and whatnot.”

Jong was on Wednesday named as an AFL multicultural ambassador for 2020.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Lin Jong taking steps towards AFL return

Injured midfielder Lin Jong hopes to return to action during the first half of the AFL season but faces a fight for a spot in the Western Bulldogs' engine room.

rugby league

Broncos Bird grounded by knee injury

Jack Bird's shocking run of injury has continued, with the Brisbane star suffering a knee injury two days before the side's NRL season opener in Townsville.

rugby league

Sharks give Morris NRL release to Roosters

Cronulla have released Josh Morris to join brother Brett at the Sydney Roosters after round two of the NRL.

cricket

Aussies target perfect cricket home summer

Australia's one-day form on foreign soil is a concern but they can finish just their third unbeaten home summer of the modern era against New Zealand.

Australian rules football

Fresh AFL injury blow for Demons' Bennell

Unlucky midfielder Harley Bennell has suffered yet another calf strain as he attempts an AFL comeback with Melbourne.

news

crime, law and justice

Pell's High Court appeal bid opens

Disgraced Cardinal George Pell is making a High Court bid for freedom, after being jailed for sexually abusing two choirboys.

sport

rugby league

Broncos Bird grounded by knee injury

Jack Bird's shocking run of injury has continued, with the Brisbane star suffering a knee injury two days before the side's NRL season opener in Townsville.

world

crime, law and justice

Australian MH17 cops 'hacked' by Russians

An Australian police report was probably hacked by Russian spies for use in a disinformation campaign about the MH17 disaster in Ukraine, a court heard.