Lions’ AFL stars in Geelong’s cross hairs

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Charlie Cameron and Daniel McStay are among Brisbane's attacking weapons in the AFL. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Lions’ AFL stars in Geelong’s cross hairs

By Shayne Hope

July 7, 2020

2020-07-07 15:11:02

Chris Scott caused an almighty stir last August when he suggested Charlie Cameron wasn’t the difference in Brisbane’s one-point AFL win over Geelong.

The electrifying speedster kicked five majors to help the Lions pinch a victory that ultimately saw them secure a top-four spot and two home finals.

As the sides prepare to face off again, on neutral turf at the SCG on Thursday night, the Cats coach has clarified he rates Cameron the best small forward in the competition.

But the All-Australian goal sneak isn’t the only Brisbane star in Scott’s sights.

“I made comments last time that I didn’t think he was unstoppable and that’s just a statement of fact,” Scott said.

“I rate him very, very highly. All people who know anything about football do, but he’s not the only threat.

“That’s the part that makes them genuine contenders right at the minute, they’re not reliant on any (single) players.

“They’ve got some absolute stars – (Harris) Andrews as a key back, (Lachie) Neale as a mid, Cameron as a forward – but they’ve got lots of others who are very close to that level.”

Cameron has kicked 10 goals in five matches this season to sit one behind league leaders Tom Papley (Sydney) and Charlie Dixon (Port Adelaide).

Lions talls Eric Hipwood, Daniel McStay and Oscar McInerney have all caused problems for opposition defenders.

The array of dangerous options has helped propel Brisbane to a four-match winning streak, including a 37-point mauling of ladder leaders Port Adelaide last week.

“Their last month has shown that if they’re not the benchmark right at the moment, they’re pretty close,” Scott said.

“If you dig a little bit deeper and look through the way they play, their personnel and their system, it all seems to stand up pretty well.

“I don’t think there’s any question they’re a genuine threat this year and I can’t think of many bigger challenges right at the moment.”

Scott is considering resting Gary Ablett for Thursday’s clash because of the short five-day break, having conceded Geelong could have managed the veteran’s workload better last season.

Jed Bews has been given the green light for a likely match-up on Cameron, after the defender rolled his ankle last week.

Tom Atkins (chest) and ruckman Rhys Stanley (knee) will both miss at least one more week through injury.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

GWS star Taranto fit, Taylor in hospital

GWS will soon add Tim Taranto to their star-studded AFL midfield but young defender Sam Taylor has been hospitalised with an infection.

soccer

NSW govt set to help Vic A-League clubs

Nine days out from the A-League restart, Melbourne's three clubs are stuck in Victoria but the NSW government could grant them exemptions to cross the border.

Australian rules football

Lions' AFL stars in Geelong's cross hairs

Geelong coach Chris Scott says the Cats have more Brisbane stars to worry about than just Charlie Cameron in Thursday night's AFL clash at the SCG.

rugby league

Broncos halves set to avoid NRL axe

Brisbane's struggling halves duo of Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft look set to get another chance to turn the Broncos' NRL woes around.

Australian rules football

Dogs dispute new AFL dangerous-tackle laws

The Western Bulldogs will challenge Hayden Crozier's one-match suspension for a dangerous tackle at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

news

virus diseases

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11:59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest number of new coronavirus cases.

sport

Australian rules football

GWS star Taranto fit, Taylor in hospital

GWS will soon add Tim Taranto to their star-studded AFL midfield but young defender Sam Taylor has been hospitalised with an infection.

world

virus diseases

Shutdowns as US virus deaths top 130,000

A surge in coronavirus cases in the US has prompted state authorities to reimpose lockdown restrictions for restaurants and other venues.