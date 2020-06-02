Discover Australian Associated Press

Former Brisbane stars Simon Black (l) and Johnathan Brown were inducted into the AFL Hall of Fame. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Lions’ duo inducted in AFL Hall of Fame

By Shayne Hope

June 2, 2020

2020-06-02 21:38:47

Former Brisbane Lions champions Jonathan Brown and Simon Black have been added to the 2020 intake inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

The pair were integral members of the Lions’ famous premiership three-peat under Leigh Matthews and were bestowed with their honours on television due to the coronavirus pandemic preventing the traditional formal gala event.

They join former St Kilda star Lenny Hayes as 2020 inductees, while Hawthorn coaching icon John Kennedy was elevated to Legend status.

Brown, whose father Brian played for Fitzroy and Essendon, joined Brisbane as a father-son recruit and didn’t have a disposal in his debut game.

But he went on to become one of the most imposing key forwards the AFL has seen, kicking 594 goals from 256 games, and was best known for his remarkable courage.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling,” Brown said of his induction.

“Thank God my career didn’t follow in the footsteps of my first game.

“When you develop that self-belief … it was about really trying to play with a presence.

“It was an amazing feeling and I always tried to keep myself in a game and continue to compete.

“That was my best way of showing presence.”

Black would have been inducted last year after being unanimously voted in by the Hall of Fame committee.

But the 40-year-old was unable to attend the 2019 function because of his reality television duties.

Before retiring in 2013, Black became the first player of the AFL era to play 300 games and win both premiership and Brownlow medals.

He also won the Norm Smith Medal for a sparkling 39-disposal performance in the 2003 grand final win over Collingwood.

“He was the ultimate teammate, you knew what you’d get every week,” Brown said.

“You knew the competitiveness that he’d bring and his calmness under fire.

“I would argue that Simon Black’s the most underrated superstar in our game.”

Black is the final member of Brisbane’s famed ‘Fab Four’ midfield quartet inducted into the Hall of Fame, joining former teammates Michael Voss, Jason Akermanis and Nigel Lappin.

“It was incredibly special, it was almost like we were brothers in the backyard,” Black said.

“We had this synergy that we knew where each other were going to be.

“If I had the ball, I’d always hear a voice that always seemed to be in a good position to offload the ball to.

“It was a real treat to be a part of that group.”

Four more members will be inducted into the Hall of Fame from June 3-4 with the newest additions to be announced on Fox Footy.

Latest sport

rugby league

Rooster Radley the victor at NRL Judiciary

Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley has escaped a one-match ban after successfully challenging a grade-one dangerous throw charge at the NRL judiciary.

rugby league

Cowboys lose Taumalolo with knee blow

North Queensland superstar Jason Taumalolo has been ruled of the Cowboys' clash with Cronulla with a knee injury.

rugby league

McGregor makes his move with Clune at No.7

Under-fire St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has made the big call to blood Adam Clune at halfback and move Corey Norman to fullback against Canterbury.

rugby union

RA seeks Rugby Championship hub in Aust

Rugby Australia aims to host the entire Rugby Championship if the competition goes ahead, while further cost-cutting measures at headquarters are planned.

news

politics

NSW public servants' pay freeze rejected

The NSW upper house has reversed a pay freeze for public servants with the state government to take the policy to the Industrial Relations Commission this week.

sport

rugby league

Rooster Radley the victor at NRL Judiciary

Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley has escaped a one-match ban after successfully challenging a grade-one dangerous throw charge at the NRL judiciary.

world

civil unrest

Trump vows to use military, police shot

President Donald Trump has vowed to use the US military to halt violent protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody.