Lions roar in final warm-up against Blues

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Lions stormed home to beat Carlton by 45 points in their final pre-season match in Melbourne. Image by (AAP Image/Sean Garnsworthy)

Australian rules football

Lions roar in final warm-up against Blues

By Ronny Lerner

March 8, 2020

2020-03-08 23:12:00

Carlton key forward Mitch McGovern is on track to play in the Blues’ season opener against Richmond on March 19, according to assistant coach Dale Amos.

McGovern, who has had well-publicised conditioning issues, got through Carlton’s final practice match against Brisbane Lions at Ikon Park on Sunday night in good nick, having played 56 per cent of game time.

“He was managed exactly how we expected tonight,” Amos said post-match.

“He’s done a power of work … and he’s in good shape, ready for round one.”

Amos also expected new recruits Jack Martin and Jack Newnes to feature against the Tigers.

After leading by 25 points early against the Lions, Carlton ran out of puff dramatically and ended up losing by 45 points. But the good news for the Blues is that Caleb Marchbank (knee) and Lachie Plowman (ankle) don’t appear to have suffered serious injuries.

Brisbane coughed up the first four goals of the game, but booted 13 of the last 16 majors to run out 16.15 (111) to 10.6 (66) victors.

The 70-point turnaround could’ve been even bigger considering five of Brisbane’s shots on goal also went out on the full.

Charlie Cameron tormented Carlton’s backline with five goals, 21 possessions (10 contested) and eight tackles and looks primed for another big season.

The classy Lions looked every bit the team that finished 11 spots higher than the Blues on the 2019 ladder.

Usual suspects Lachie Neale (10 clearances), Dayne Zorko, Hugh McCluggage and Jarryd Lyons were influential for the visitors.

Injury-plagued former Hawthorn veteran Grant Birchall also had a good hit-out and looks set to line up for the Lions in round one.

“It was a big challenge for him, because he hasn’t played much football for a couple of years. So to get confidence back into his body was the first part of process,” Lions coach Chris Fagan said.

“He’s been able to do pretty much a full pre-season, albeit a little bit modified for him, but he’s played in all of our practice games which is more footy than he’s played in a fair while.”

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps led the way for his side with 30 touches (15 contested), 10 clearances and five tackles while Sam Walsh and Will Setterfield provided good support.

Both teams were close to full strength with Carlton only missing Charlie Curnow, Harry McKay and Sam Petrevski-Seton while Allen Christensen was the only notable absentee for the Lions.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Lions roar in final warm-up against Blues

Brisbane Lions have wrapped up their AFL pre-season in style with a 45-point practice-match comeback win against Carlton at Ikon Park.

cricket

T20 World Cup final just short of record

The Twenty20 World Cup final between Australia and India has fallen just short of breaking the record for the highest attendance at a women's sporting event.

cricket

Aust thrash India in T20 World Cup final

Australia have produced a dominant allround performance to crush India by 85 runs at the MCG and win their fifth women's Twenty20 World Cup final.

motor racing

Spectators barred from Bahrain F1 GP

This month's Bahrain Formula One grand prix will take place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers have announced.

Australian rules football

Saints' hot AFL pre-season form continues

St Kilda's trade period recruits put in strong performances to lead the way in an 11-point win over Collingwood in the sides' final AFL pre-season match.

news

health

Third Aust coronavirus death confirmed

Australia's peak medical body says governments need to increase the country's response to coronavirus, as the nation's death toll reaches three.

sport

cricket

T20 World Cup final just short of record

The Twenty20 World Cup final between Australia and India has fallen just short of breaking the record for the highest attendance at a women's sporting event.

world

politics

Kamala Harris endorses former rival Biden

Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden, becoming the latest to drop out from the Democratic race to take on Donald Trump for the US presidency.