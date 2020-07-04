Lions roll on in AFL as Port fade at Gabba

Brisbane have defied more yips in front of goal to smash AFL ladder leaders Port Adelaide by 37 points and complete a perfect month at their Gabba fortress.

The Lions made their move in a sparkling six-goal second term, but their dominant 12.13 (85) 6.12 (48) win on Saturday night would have been larger if not for more inaccuracy.

They were still good enough, though, Brisbane fullback Harris Andrews keeping in-form forward Charlie Dixon goalless and 10 Lions hitting the scoreboard in a shared feast.

“We were lucky we weren’t chasing (after the first quarter), but the second quarter was a pretty special I thought,” Lions coach Chris Fagan said.

“It was talked up, the big in-form full forward against the All-Australian tall defender … he (Andrews) did a marvellous job but so did his teammates up the field.

“I still haven’t got a feel for the competition … but that’s definitely our best performance this year.”

The victory draws them level with the Power on top of the table, their 4-1 record built on four-straight wins at home and last weekend’s thrashing of Adelaide despite 23 behinds.

Port had the running in the first half but their 1.6 haul was costly when the Lions, without injured skipper Dayne Zorko, burst out of the blocks in the second stanza.

Eric Hipwood triggered a five-goal surge in nine minutes when he swung onto his left foot from beyond the arc in front of a near-capacity crowd of 10,161.

They added five behinds and still led by 35, with goals either side of halftime to Lincoln McCarthy and another opportunistic major from Hugh McCluggage all but sealing the win early in the third term.

McCarthy and Charlie Cameron helped in the midfield after Cameron Ellis-Yolmen’s (calf) first-quarter exit.

The Adelaide recruit is likely to miss at least one week but Fagan was confident Zorko will be fit to play Geelong in Sydney on Thursday.

Dan McStay had five first-quarter marks for Brisbane, while midfield star Lachie Neale (29 disposals, seven clearances) capped a dominant night with a final-quarter goal.

He was well supported by Jarryd Lyons (27 touches), Jarrod Berry and McCluggage. Port’s Travis Boak racked up 17 contested possessions in a lone hand for the visitors.

“Tonight we were given a good upper-cut; it’s no surprise to play Brisbane at the Gabba and get a bit of a whack,” Port coach Ken Hinkley said.

“We would much rather be much better than we were, but we were beaten up by the side that deserved the victory, clearly.”

Brisbane will now enter their Sydney hub while Port play GWS on the Gold Coast, but will return to Adelaide on Sunday and prepare at home before returning for the clash.