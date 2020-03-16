Lithuania to quarantine for two weeks

Lithuania’s government is putting the entire country into quarantine for two weeks in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The measures will begin on Monday and include the closure of the country’s borders to foreigners. The Baltic nation had earlier introduced border controls on their borders with Poland and Latvia.

All stores must close, with the exception of pharmacies and food shops.

The quarantine will forbid Lithuanians from leaving the country, as well as foreigners from entering, unless they are long-term residents, diplomats or NATO personnel.

There are seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Lithuania. The government has declared a state of emergency.