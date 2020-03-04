Discover Australian Associated Press

David Warner will be back in white-ball action on home soil next week against New Zealand. Image by AP PHOTO

cricket

Little rest for Aussies after South Africa

By Michael Ramsey

March 4, 2020

2020-03-04 03:21:53

Australia’s white-ball stars will continue their gruelling path to the men’s T20 World Cup when they return to home shores after a long summer gap.

While Australia’s women have captivated audiences in their home World Cup campaign, the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Aaron Finch and Mitchell Starc have been somewhat off the radar on a white-ball tour of South Africa.

A nine-hour time difference for east coast audiences has contributed to making Smith and Warner’s return to South Africa a low-key event.

It has meanwhile been almost two months since Australia’s men played an international fixture at home – a situation forced by India refusing to budge on dates for the ODI series played in January.

That in turn forced Cricket Australia to push back a three-match ODI series against New Zealand which will start in Sydney on March 13, the latest finish to an international season in Australia outside World Cups since 1979.

Aaron Finch’s squad will return from South Africa next Monday and have just a few days to get their bearings before the start of the trans-Tasman series.

“Most players find it a lot more difficult going back that way,” assistant coach Andrew McDonald said.

“Monday night fly in, Tuesday let them sleep and rest and try and get into the time zone, Wednesday have a light run and assess everything on Thursday.

“If someone hasn’t travelled well then potentially you do try and factor that in for the team you pick on Friday. Then a short turnaround to Sunday (for game two).

“A few management issues when we get back on the ground there but that’s not uncommon with the way the schedule is these days.”

The home series against the Black Caps is followed days later by a T20 tour of New Zealand.

Smith, Warner, Pat Cummins and several others will then play in the IPL season which runs to the end of May.

All of those players would be expected to be called upon to play in the Test tour of Bangladesh in June and July.

Australia also have a white-ball tour of England in July followed by a number of players staying on for the inaugural season of The Hundred.

The latter stages of The Hundred are expected to clash with Australia’s home ODI series against Zimbabwe in August.

West Indies are also slated to play matches in Australia before the T20 World Cup starts in October.

The packed schedule presents national selectors with a significant challenge as they look to balance player workloads with building continuity in the white-ball teams.

McDonald said it was unlikely players would be rested for the second ODI against South Africa in Bloemfontein after Australia lost the series-opener by 74 runs.

“It’d be difficult to see any changes,” he said.

“I don’t think there will be an knee jerk reactions to what happened in Paarl.”

