PM mulls targeted help for aviation, arts

Scott Morrison has nominated aviation and entertainment as sectors to receive ongoing support after coronavirus support measures wind up.

The federal government’s budget ministers will announce the future of the JobKeeper wage subsidy program, which is set to finish in September, on July 23.

Mr Morrison said aviation and entertainment were amongst the industries that would continue to be affected after other businesses reopened.

“It has always been our view that we’re going to have to provide targeted support in those areas,” he told Sydney radio 2GB on Friday.

The prime minister has spoken to Qantas boss Alan Joyce about extending JobKeeper or introducing other measures to help aviation employees.

The national flag carrier plans to sack 6000 workers and keep 15,000 stood down amid domestic and international border closures.

“What I’ve said to Alan Joyce and what I’ve said to everyone is we understand the need for further support,” Mr Morrison said.

Many arts and aviation workers have missed out on JobKeeper because of eligibility rules.

Casuals who have been with their employer for less than one year and foreign-government owned companies are excluded.

The prime minister will seek the backing of states and territories on a plan to revive live entertainment at Friday’s national cabinet meeting.

He wants agreement on a timetable for the entertainment sector to resume business.

On Thursday, the government unveiled a $250 million package of grants and loans for arts and entertainment.

But the long-awaited support received mixed reviews, with the union labelling it a slap in the face for workers ineligible for JobKeeper.

Melbourne remains a grave concern for health authorities after reporting 33 new cases on Thursday, another double-digit increase.

The NT is introducing extreme measures to keep people from coronavirus hotspot suburbs away.

People entering the territory will have to make a statutory declaration about where they have been in the past 28 days, with anyone caught lying facing up to three years in jail.

“If you do leave your home and come here, we will lock you down,” NT chief minister Michael Gunner told reporters.

“If you break our rules, we can lock you up. So don’t come here.”

National cabinet will also look at hotel quarantine after outbreaks among security guards and plans to let international students back into the country.