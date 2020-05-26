Discover Australian Associated Press

WA Premier Mark McGowan believes more crew on the Al Kuwait may be infected with the coronavirus. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Live export ship crew brings virus to WA

By Rebecca Le May

May 26, 2020

2020-05-26 18:10:04

Fremantle port workers may have been exposed to COVID-19 when they boarded an infected live export ship that had apparently been cleared by a federal department to dock despite knowing some of the crew were ill.

The Al Kuwait arrived on Friday after sailing from the United Arab Emirates and six of the 48 multinational crew have since tested positive to the virus.

An arrival report was submitted to the federal Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment advising some of the crew were ill on Wednesday, Western Australian Police Commissioner Chris Dawson says.

But this information was not passed on to the Fremantle Port Authority and up to half a dozen local workers went on to the ship.

WA Premier Mark McGowan says they are being isolated and contact tracing is under way.

Mr McGowan said he doesn’t want to “point fingers at this point in time” but state authorities are working to find out what went wrong. 

“We’re very concerned and to a degree, disappointed,” he said on Tuesday.

“We’ll try and find out who knew what and when so we can learn lessons from this.

“Clearly, if there’s cases of people reporting high temperatures on board … red flags should be raised

“So I just say to everyone involved, in particular the Commonwealth agencies that knew about this, they need to be on guard and be alert.” 

He said the men who tested positive were being quarantined at a Perth hotel while the remaining 42 appeared well and were being kept on board.

They would be monitored and given health assessments as required.

“This is a fast evolving situation. But I suspect it is probably more than likely that more crew members may become infected with the virus,” Mr McGowan said.

The commissioner says he has been assured none of the crew disembarked.

Mr McGowan said the state government wanted the ship to sail as soon as possible, but needed to ensure it was cleaned first.

Mr Dawson cited the Artania cruise ship, which brought more than 80 cases to WA, with four of them dying.

He suggested the federal agriculture department should do the fumigation, saying: “The Commonwealth have responsibilities here.”

The six new cases bring the number of active cases in WA to 10 after a Victorian family returned from Qatar with the disease on May 17.

Those four cases were confirmed on Monday, ending a streak of zero case days.

The family has been quarantining in a hotel since arriving.

“This situation again highlights that we are not free from this virus,” WA Health Minister Roger Cook said on Tuesday.

“There are still people getting sick and we are still at risk.

“We cannot be careful enough.”

The state government remains adamant the interstate border will remained closed for months.

