Six crew on board a live export ship had fever but the Al Kuwait was allowed to dock at Fremantle. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Live export ship crew brings virus to WA

By Rebecca Le May

May 26, 2020

2020-05-26 21:51:50

Fremantle port workers may have been exposed to COVID-19 when they boarded an infected live export ship that had apparently been cleared by a federal department to dock, despite knowing some of the crew were ill.

But the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment insists it only found out some crew members had fever after the vessel reached port.

The Al Kuwait arrived on Friday after sailing from the United Arab Emirates and six of the 48 multinational crew have since tested positive.

According to Western Australian Police Commissioner Chris Dawson, a report was submitted to the federal department advising that some of the crew were ill on Wednesday.

But the Fremantle Port Authority only found out after up to half a dozen local workers boarded the ship, Mr Dawson says.

WA Premier Mark McGowan says the workers are being isolated and contact tracing is under way.

Mr McGowan says he doesn’t want to “point fingers at this point in time” but state authorities are working to find out what went wrong. 

“We’re very concerned and to a degree, disappointed,” he said on Tuesday.

“Clearly, if there’s cases of people reporting high temperatures on board … red flags should be raised.

“So I just say to everyone involved, in particular the Commonwealth agencies that knew about this, they need to be on guard and be alert.” 

The federal agriculture department said it had been advised some crew members were unwell, but didn’t know any of them had elevated temperatures or coronavirus-like symptoms before the vessel docked.

It learnt crew members had fever when the ship arrived and immediately told the WA health department 

“The WA state Department of Health is responsible for the management of this incident, including all decisions relating to human health,” the federal department said in a statement.

No Al Kuwait crew members had been permitted to disembark and all federal department staff attended the vessel wearing full personal protective equipment.

“The Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment is confident that government protocols were met,” the statement said.

Mr McGowan said the crew who tested positive were being quarantined at a Perth hotel while the remaining 42 appeared well and were being kept on board the ship.

They would be monitored and given health assessments as required.

Mr McGowan said the state government wanted the ship to set sail as soon as possible, but it needed to be cleaned first.

Mr Dawson suggested the federal agriculture department should do the fumigation, saying: “The Commonwealth have responsibilities here.”

Border Force said it completed all customs and immigration-related clearances, but received no reports of illness on board the vessel on the day of or prior to its arrival in port.

The six new cases bring the number of active cases in WA to 12 after a Victorian family returned from Qatar with the disease on May 17.

The state government remains adamant the interstate border will remained closed for months.

