Liverpool are 'disappointed' at the city mayor's call for the EPL season not to be restarted. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Liverpool upset at call to end EPL season

By AAP

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 04:32:54

Premier League leaders Liverpool said they were ‘disappointed’ by the city’s mayor saying the season should not be re-started even behind closed doors because of the risk of fans gathering outside Anfield.

The club were 25 points clear of closest rivals Manchester City, who have a game in hand, when the league was suspended in March and need only two wins to secure their first top flight title in 30 years.

EPL clubs are set to meet on Friday to discuss ways to finish the season, with some already back in individual training.

Liverpool’s mayor Joe Anderson told the BBC on Thursday that health and safety was the bottom line and the best thing to do was to declare the season over and hand the title to Liverpool as deserving champions.

“Even if it was behind closed doors, there’d be many thousands of people who would turn up outside Anfield,” said Anderson.

“I think it would be really difficult for the police to keep people apart and maintain social distancing if they were going to celebrate outside Anfield. It would be farcical.”

But Liverpool replied in a statement saying there was “a lack of evidence to support such claims”.

“In recent weeks, we have engaged with supporters’ groups who have informed us of their determination to respect social distancing measures,” the club added.

“In the event of a resumption of football being announced, we would continue to work with them and other key stakeholders in keeping with our collective desire to achieve this crucial objective.”

