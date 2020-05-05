Discover Australian Associated Press

Tasmania will ease a ban on visits to aged care homes from next Monday after Mother's Day. Image by Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tasmania lifts ban on aged care visits

By Ethan James

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 15:21:57

Tasmania will lift a ban on visits to aged care homes next week, with the state to detail a road map out of other coronavirus restrictions on Friday. 

The relaxing of aged care restrictions from next Monday will bring the island back into line with the national position.

The state government had banned all visits to aged care homes in early April except for compassionate or end-of-life care. 

Premier Peter Gutwein said public health advice meant the restrictions couldn’t be lifted before Mother’s Day. 

“I think the best Mother’s Day present that anybody could provide their mother is to keep them safe,” he said, adding visits will still be closely managed and screened.

Mr Gutwein will on Friday afternoon unveil a road map out of restrictions following a national cabinet meeting, with the reopening of parks, beaches and reserves top of the agenda. 

He said Tasmania would not necessarily follow the national lead or that of other states and territories. 

“Tasmania will continue to march to the beat of its own drum on this. We have an older, vulnerable population,” Mr Gutwein said. 

Tasmania has not recorded a coronavirus case for three days, but health authorities have urged against complacency.

As part of the reopening plan, testing will be doubled to 2000 per day. Of the state’s 221 cases, 158 have recovered and 44 remain active. 

Authorities are paying close attention to a cluster at Circular Head in the northwest, with 34 people in isolation. 

Schools and big retailers in the northwest were allowed to reopen on Monday after additional restrictions that has been in place for about three weeks were lifted.

The deadly northwest outbreak shut two hospitals in Burnie last month and forced thousands of health staff and their families into quarantine. 

Twelve of Tasmania’s 13 COVID-19 deaths have been in the region and two-thirds of its overall cases are from the outbreak.

