Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein said the virus outbreak in the state's northwest is under control. Image by Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Lockdown eased in virus-hit Tas region

By AAP

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 12:04:45

A tough lockdown of northwest Tasmania will be eased, with a deadly coronavirus outbreak in the region “largely” under control. 

Premier Peter Gutwein announced the additional restrictions, which forced non-essential retailers to shut and schools to stay closed, would be lifted from Monday. 

“The outbreak in the northwest is now largely under control,” he said on Friday. 

The easing of restrictions brings the northwest back in line with the rest of the state and means retailers such as clothing and whitegoods stores can open for the first time in three weeks.

Mr Gutwein stressed statewide restrictions, including limits on public gatherings and a ban on non-essential trips, would remain in place. 

The hard lockdown could be reintroduced if cases spike, he added. 

“Over time we will gradually be able to look at restrictions being lifted,” Mr Gutwein said. 

“But we will need to step into that carefully and cautiously, always with an eye to the fact that we have an older and more vulnerable population.”

Schools in the northwest will reopen on Monday for those unable to learn at home, after the rest of the state returned for term two this week. 

Twelve of Tasmania’s 13 COVID-19 deaths have been in the northwest and two-thirds of an overall 221 cases have come from the outbreak there.

Two new cases were confirmed on Thursday night, a man in his 50s who is linked to the outbreak and a woman in her 70s who is a patient at the Mersey Community Hospital in Latrobe. 

Health authorities are paying close attention to a cluster of seven cases linked to Smithton in the northwest. 

The state recorded two virus deaths on Thursday, including an 86-year-old woman at the Mersey Community Hospital.

A state government report has revealed the outbreak spread from Ruby Princess passengers to healthcare workers at Burnie’s North West Regional Hospital and its private counterpart.

The state passed legislation overnight, which allows police to issue on-the-spot fines to people breaking public health orders. 

