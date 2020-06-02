Discover Australian Associated Press

Coronavirus restrictions are easing in England, with six people now able to meet outside.

Health

UK reopens markets and some schools

By Michael Holden

June 2, 2020

2020-06-02 18:07:34

English schools are reopening for the first time since they were shut 10 weeks ago because of the coronavirus pandemic, but many parents plan to keep children at home amid fears ministers were moving too fast.

The easing of strict measures will mean classes will restart for some younger children, up to six people can meet outside in England, outdoor markets can reopen, elite competitive sport can resume without spectators and more than 2 million of the most vulnerable will now be allowed to spend time outdoors.

But with Britain recording one of the highest death rates from COVID-19, many are worried that it is happening too soon, including a number of scientists who advise the government who have warned it could lead to a second spike in infections.

“The overall view from SAGE – the scientific advisory group on emergencies which advises the government – their overall view is that we must do this cautiously and that is precisely what we are doing,” business minister Alok Sharma told BBC TV.

“These are very cautious steps that we are taking,” he said, while adding it was a “very sensitive moment”.

Ministers have been wrestling with how to kickstart the economy, which has been devastated by the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, while avoiding a possible second wave of infections which would cause further damage.

The government says the relaxation of rules on Monday represents only a limited easing but there has been concern that the country is still not ready for the changes, and that more people are beginning to ignore guidelines on social distancing.

A survey for the National Foundation for Educational Research found school leaders estimated 46 per cent of parents would keep their children at home because of concerns, fears echoed by some health officials.

Britain has recorded more than 38,000 deaths from confirmed COVID-19 cases while the Office of National Statistics and other sources of data put the figure of fatalities from suspected and confirmed cases at 48,000. 

rugby league

Cowboys lose Taumalolo with knee blow

North Queensland superstar Jason Taumalolo has been ruled of the Cowboys' clash with Cronulla with a knee injury.

rugby league

McGregor makes his move with Clune at No.7

Under-fire St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has made the big call to blood Adam Clune at halfback and move Corey Norman to fullback against Canterbury.

rugby union

RA seeks Rugby Championship hub in Aust

Rugby Australia aims to host the entire Rugby Championship if the competition goes ahead, while further cost-cutting measures at headquarters are planned.

Australian rules football

Hawks' Kennedy Snr a Hall of Fame legend

Hawthorn coaching great John Kennedy Snr has been elevated as the 29th legend of the Australian Football Hall of Fame, with St Kilda's Lenny Hayes inducted too.

rugby union

Massive job cuts as Rugby Aust rebuilds

Rugby Australia has announced it will shed 47 jobs from its 142-strong workforce for a saving of $5.5 million to find a way out of its current financial crisis.

politics

NSW public servants' pay freeze rejected

The NSW upper house has reversed a pay freeze for public servants with the state government to take the policy to the Industrial Relations Commission this week.

