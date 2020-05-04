Discover Australian Associated Press

NZ regions where there are no active Covid-19 cases are appealing for an easing in restrictions. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Lockdown hits employment in New Zealand

By Ben McKay

May 4, 2020

2020-05-04 14:07:44

Business and political rivals will place Jacinda Ardern under intense pressure this week in a fight over easing New Zealand’s lockdown.

Nowhere is the call to action stronger than the regions where cases are low but plenty of Kiwis are out of work.

Four of New Zealand’s 20 district health regions report no active cases, including Wairarapa which has logged no new cases in 31 days.

On South Island’s rugged West Coast, it’s been 28 days since a new case, and local mayor Tania Gibson said frustration was growing.

“My bottom line is ‘let us work’,” she told AAP.

With very few access points to the region, Ms Gibson believes the virus could be kept out.

“We have asked the government for regional checkpoints and it didn’t come through,” she said.

“Our region had the first death from coronavirus in New Zealand which shocked our community to the core … we’ve had low case numbers since and now we’re at zero.

“If it’s going to take weeks and weeks, our businesses and our people are going to be suffering.”

In Gisborne, the gateway to the Tairawhiti region, the story is similar.

There have been no cases in 19 days, and Mayor Rehette Stoltz said she was “very, very keen” to ease industry restriction if it was safe.

“We’re very isolated up here. You don’t pass through Gisborne. You come to Gisborne,” she said.

“But we at this stage are just observing the rules because we all know, one active case in a community that has zero, can change the whole scenario.”

Opposition leader Simon Bridges is championing a return to work, citing distressing economic figures and Australia’s success with a lighter lockdown.

During New Zealand’s lockdown, 35,000 Kiwis have applied for the dole, or roughly a thousand a day.

“Every one of those numbers represents a family that will be under enormous stress to pay the bills and put food on the table,” Mr Bridges said.

“We can’t underestimate the health impacts that unemployment has on people, both physically and on their mental health.

“We need to move out of lockdown now to open up the economy and let people get back to work.”

Ms Ardern has pledged to review the lockdown on Monday May 11, and until then can expect a thunder of protest from those eager to re-open businesses.

Tourism operators will be among the loudest.

New Zealand’s lockdown is at level three, which allows many industries – construction, forestry and education among them – to return to operations alongside ‘essential’ industries.

But the next step down, level two, currently prohibits non-essential travel between regions, which could crush the vital tourism sector.

Ms Ardern has pledged to consider a change, as well as a regionalisation of the lockdown that could benefit communities like Tairawhiti and the West Coast.

