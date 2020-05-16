Discover Australian Associated Press

A UK survey of almost 5000 adults shows a greater mental health burden on 18 to 24-year-olds. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Lockdown mental burden hits young adults

By Luke Powell

May 16, 2020

2020-05-16 09:54:12

Young people are more likely to experience poor mental health during the coronavirus lockdown than older adults, new research claims.

A survey of almost 5000 UK adults by the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) found that indicators of low mood and wellbeing were “amplified” in young people during the pandemic.

Its research found that 70 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds had felt anxious about the future more often than normal, compared with 47 per cent of over-75s.

Meanwhile, 62 per cent of the same younger age group reported feeling lonely more frequently, compared with 21 per cent of those aged 65 to 74.

The RSPH said people under 25 are more likely to be working in a sector that has been closed due to the pandemic and could face further anxiety around personal health as they are asked to return.

The RSPH is now calling for more support services for young people.

Shirley Cramer, RSPH’s chief executive, said: “Life under lockdown has been a challenge for all of us, but we are very concerned to see that young people are most vulnerable to experiencing adverse effects on their mental health and wellbeing.

“We need more support tailored to young people who are struggling in this unique situation if we want to avoid further disadvantaging young people by allowing a mental health crisis to develop as a consequence of lockdown.”

The survey, carried out between March 31 and April 8, also found 58 per cent of people aged 18 to 24 disagreed the government was doing enough to protect the public’s mental health and wellbeing.

Meanwhile, 38 per cent of the same age group said they had experienced less good quality sleep, compared with 15 per cent of over-75s.

Financial concerns had also left 16 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds unable to isolate as much they would have liked to. The same issue was reported by 11 per cent of people aged 55 to 64.

Dr Antonis Kousoulis, director for England and Wales at the Mental Health Foundation, said: “It is troubling but not surprising that the pandemic and lockdown have had a particularly negative impact on young people’s mental health.

“Their education, relationships and socialising have been severely disrupted and current projections for the economy and the job marketplace will be adding to their stress.”

