Lockdown protesters warned off any repeat

Sydney is expecting thousands of extra Pfizer doses as NSW authorities battle surging COVID cases, their task made harder by protesters who defied stay-at-home orders to march in the CBD on Saturday.

All eyes will again be on the state’s case numbers on Sunday after 163 fresh virus cases were reported on Saturday, the most since the first COVID wave in 2020.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said “very worryingly” 45 were infectious out in the community.

The federal government will send tens of thousands of extra Pfizer doses Sydney’s way as adults of all ages in Australia’s largest city are also being urged to “strongly consider” AstraZeneca.

NSW’s Police Minister David Elliott has warned that any repeat of Saturday’s unauthorised protest by “very selfish boofheads” would be met with an even stronger police presence.

“Those that are calling for this to happen again next week look out because these 400 officers will turn into 4000 if needs be.”

Mr Elliott announced the formation of a dedicated strike force of detectives to catch and punish those who marched on Saturday, saying he hoped thousands would be penalised for their dangerous behaviour during a COVID outbreak.

Protesters and police also clashed on Melbourne’s streets on Saturday, with flares set off, six people charged and dozens issued with fines.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd meanwhile said another 200,000 Pfizer doses would arrive in NSW this week.

“The Commonwealth will be providing a sustained weekly increase of an additional 20,000 doses to general practices and an additional 20,000 doses to NSW government clinics on an ongoing basis,” he said.

The prime minister’s office told AAP the extra vaccines were in addition to 150,000 more Pfizer doses already sent to NSW.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation issued a statement saying all people aged 18 years and above in greater Sydney “should strongly consider getting vaccinated with any available vaccine including COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca”.

The risk of infection in NSW combined with the scarcity of Pfizer supplies means all adults should consider the benefits of earlier protection, ATAGI said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison hailed a record day of jabs on Saturday, saying Australia was on track to have administered 11 million vaccination doses.

Two days after apologising for the nation’s underwhelming vaccination rollout, the prime minister was optimistic.

“We are well on our way to where we want to be by the end of the year and potentially sooner than that.”

But senior Labor MP Chris Bowen said there was anger that JobKeeper, used effectively in 2020 lockdowns, had not been brought back.

“This is a harsher lockdown, with less support from the federal government than we had last year and it’s not good enough,” he said.

“It’s a complicated situation, and if Scott Morrison thinks it’s working come out and check the Centrelink lines in Western Sydney.”

Eligible people will receive $600 per week if they have lost 20 or more hours of work, and $375 per week if they have lost between eight and less than 20 hours of work, or a full day of work.

Victoria recorded 12 new locally acquired cases on Saturday, Queensland reported none and South Australia, also still in lockdown, reported one.