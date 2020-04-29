Discover Australian Associated Press

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is too early to relax the country's lockdown measures. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Lockdown stays, UK PM says on return

By Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 04:26:05

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to work after recovering from COVID-19 and warned that it is still too dangerous to relax a stringent lockdown wreaking havoc on Britain’s economy for fear of a deadly second outbreak.

Looking healthy again after a life-threatening bout of the coronavirus, Johnson compared the disease to an invisible street criminal whom Britons were wrestling to the floor.

“If we can show the same spirit of unity and determination as we’ve all shown in the past six weeks then I have absolutely no doubt that we will beat it,” the 55-year-old said outside his Downing Street home, a month and a day after testing positive.

“I ask you to contain your impatience because I believe we are coming now to the end of the first phase of this conflict and in spite of all the suffering we have so nearly succeeded.”

With unemployment soaring, many companies crippled and a recession looming, Johnson said he understood the concerns of business and would consult with opposition parties pressing for clarity on a pathway out of lockdown.

But with Britain posting one of the world’s highest death tolls – with 360 fatalities announced on Monday and a total of 21,092 hospital deaths and thousands more yet to be quantified in care homes – he stressed it was still a time of maximum risk.

“We simply cannot spell out now how fast or slow or even when those changes will be made, though clearly the government will be saying much more about this in the coming days,” he said.

“We must also recognise the risk of a second spike, the risk of losing control of that virus and letting the reproduction rate go back over one because that would mean not only a new wave of death and disease but also an economic disaster.”

Finance minister Rishi Sunak announced the latest in a series of emergency measures to try and stave off calamity, a programme of small business loans fully backed by the state.

He said the government would stand fully behind commercial loans of up to 50,000 pounds ($A96,080) for emergency credit to small firms, which will not be required to meet repayments or pay interest for the next 12 months.

Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday that the prime minister would meet opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, who has urged the prime minister to say when and how restrictions might be eased.

