Coronavirus cases in Spain have jumped 20 per cent overnight to more than 9000, with 309 dead.

health

Lockdowns as virus shifts away from China

By Aritz Parra and Frank Jordans

March 17, 2020

March 17, 2020

The global battle to contain the coronavirus has reached a new level of urgency as governments lock down borders and millions of workers, students and worshippers are under orders to stay home.

The shifting fronts in the battle were made clear by figures showing that cases outside China – where the virus originated – surpassed those inside its borders for the first time. 

On Wall Street, financial markets plunged by more than eight per cent, surpassing drops in Asia and Europe, as worried investors struggled to estimate the outbreak’s rippling economic fallout.

Spain became the country with the fourth-highest number of infected patients, surpassing South Korea.

Only China, Italy and Iran have more confirmed cases of COVID-19 than Spain, where the number of infections increased overnight by roughly 20 per cent to 9191.

The number of fatalities rose to 309 on Monday, according to the Spanish Health Ministry. 

The actual figure was presumed to be even higher, because Spain switched to a new system of reporting.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggested putting in place a 30-day ban on people entering the EU for non-essential travel in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

“The less travel, the more we can contain the virus,” she said in a video message.

Germany, which saw its infections increase by over 1000 in 24 hours, restricted border crossings with France, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark and Luxembourg, while insisting the flow of goods wouldn’t be affected. 

“We have a window of time at the moment to slow the spread of the virus,” German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told reporters.

Among the most drastic measures, the Swiss city-state of Geneva banned gatherings of more than five people, though exceptions were made for business meetings that followed public health rules.

“We know that the situation will get worse before it gets better, but it will get better,” Switzerland’s health minister Alain Berse said as the country declared a state of emergency on Monday and began mobilising reservists.

Unlike most of its European neighbours, Britain has not closed bars and restaurants, banned large events or shut schools to slow the spread of the virus. 

However Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people to stop non-essential social contact, avoid unnecessary travel and to work from home if they can.

“It looks as though we are now approaching the fast growth part of the upward curve and without drastic action cases could double every five or six days,” he told reporters.

At the same time the British government is asking manufacturers, including automakers such as Ford and Rolls-Royce, to make ventilators for coronavirus patients. 

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News the UK had about 5000 ventilators but would need “many times more than that”.

In the US, health officials recommended a limit to groups of 50 or more people and a government expert said a 14-day national shutdown may be needed. 

Worldwide, nearly 175,000 people have been infected, 6700 have died and more than 77,000 have recovered, most of them in China.

