Lockdowns ease across Europe and Asia

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
People have been urged to continue to stay two metres apart as COVID-19 restrictions ease. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

virus diseases

Lockdowns ease across Europe and Asia

By Nicole Winfield and Pablo Gorondi

June 2, 2020

2020-06-02 02:03:55

Coronavirus restrictions have been eased from Asia to Europe on the first day of June while US protests against police brutality sparked fears of new outbreaks.

The Colosseum opened its ancient doors in Rome, ferries restarted in Bangladesh, golfers played in Greece, students returned in Britain and Dutch bars and restaurants were free to welcome patrons.

Countries around the Mediterranean sea tentatively kicked off the northern summer season where tourists could bask in their famously sunny beaches while still being protected by social distancing measures from a virus that is marching relentlessly around the world.

Greece lifted lockdown measures on Monday for hotels, campsites, open-air cinemas, golf courses and public swimming pools while beaches and museums reopened in Turkey and bars, restaurants, cinemas and museums came back to life in the Netherlands.

“Today, we opened two rooms and tomorrow three. It’s like building an anthill,” Athens hotel owner Panos Betis said as employees wearing face masks tidied a rooftop restaurant and cleaned a window facing the ancient Acropolis.

“We can’t compare the season to last year. We were at 95 per cent capacity. Our aim now is to hang in there till 2021.”

A long line of masked visitors snaked outside the Vatican Museums, which include the Sistine Chapel, as they re-opened for the first time in three months.

The Vatican Museums’ famous keyholder – the “clavigero” who holds the keys to all the galleries on a big ring on his wrist – opened the gate in a sign both symbolic and literal that the museums were back in business.

Still, strict crowd control measures were in place at both landmarks: visitors needed reservations to visit, their temperatures were taken before entering and masks were mandatory.

The Dutch relaxation of coronavirus rules took place on a major holiday with the sun blazing, raising immediate fears of overcrowding in popular beach resorts.

The new rules let bars and restaurants serve up to 30 people inside if they keep distant from each other but there’s no standing at bars and reservations are necessary.

Britain, which with more than 38,500 dead has the world’s second-worst death toll behind the United States, eased restrictions despite warnings from health officials that the risk of spreading COVID-19 was still too great.

Some primary classes reopened in England and people could now have limited contact with family and friends, but only outdoors and by staying two metres apart.

Bangladesh restarted bus, train, ferry and flight services on Monday, hoping that a gradual reopening revives an economy in which millions have become jobless.

About 6.19 million infections have been reported worldwide, with more than 372,000 people dying, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

In the US, the often-violent protests over the death of George Floyd are raising fears of new outbreaks in a country that has more confirmed infections and deaths than any other.

The US has registered nearly 1.8 million infections and more than 104,000 deaths in the pandemic, which has disproportionately affected racial minorities in a country that does not have universal health care.

“There’s no question that when you put hundreds or thousands of people together in close proximity, when we have got this virus all over the streets … it’s not healthy,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said.

South Korea and India offered cautionary tales on Monday about just how hard it is to halt the virus.

South Korea reported a steady rise in cases around Seoul. Hundreds of infections have been linked to nightspots, restaurants and a massive e-commerce warehouse near Seoul. The resurgence is straining the country’s ability to test patients and trace their contacts.

In India, cases increased rapidly but it still eased restrictions on Monday on shops and public transport in more states. Subways and schools remain closed as experts said India is still far from reaching the peak of its outbreak.

China, where the global pandemic is believed to have originated late last year, reported 16 new cases on Monday, all travellers from abroad.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Hawks' Kennedy Snr a Hall of Fame legend

Hawthorn coaching great John Kennedy Snr has been elevated as the 29th legend of the Australian Football Hall of Fame, with St Kilda's Lenny Hayes inducted too.

rugby union

Massive job cuts as Rugby Aust rebuilds

Rugby Australia has announced it will shed 47 jobs from its 142-strong workforce for a saving of $5.5 million to find a way out of its current financial crisis.

sport

Ricciardo joins call for action on racism

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has joined the chorus of sporting personalities from across the globe to address the death of George Floyd.

cricket

Smith ready to play cricket in two weeks

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith says he'll need just two weeks to be ready to play cricket again given the shape he's in.

rugby league

NRL expects NSW govt to honour stadia deal

The NRL is expected to leverage its stadium deal with the NSW government to force a redevelopment of four suburban grounds in Sydney.

news

epidemic and plague

A return to pubs as NSW virus rules eased

NSW has recorded three new COVID-19 cases as pubs and restaurants can now welcome 50 patrons and the doors open at beauty salons after restrictions were eased.

sport

Australian rules football

Hawks' Kennedy Snr a Hall of Fame legend

Hawthorn coaching great John Kennedy Snr has been elevated as the 29th legend of the Australian Football Hall of Fame, with St Kilda's Lenny Hayes inducted too.

world

civil unrest

Fires burn near White House amid protests

National Guard troops have deployed in 15 US states in a bid to quell a sixth night of violence following the death in custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis.