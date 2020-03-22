Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The WHO's Mike Ryan says efforts must focus on finding those who are sick and their contacts. Image by EPA PHOTO

health

Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus

By AAP

March 22, 2020

2020-03-22 22:34:03

Countries can’t simply lock down their societies to defeat coronavirus, the World Health Organisation’s top emergency expert says, adding that public health measures are needed to avoid a resurgence of the virus later on.

“What we really need to focus on is finding those who are sick, those who have the virus, and isolate them, find their contacts and isolate them,” Mike Ryan said in an interview on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“The danger right now with the lockdowns … if we don’t put in place the strong public health measures now, when those movement restrictions and lockdowns are lifted, the danger is the disease will jump back up.”

Much of Europe and the United States have followed China and other Asian countries and introduced drastic restrictions to fight the new coronavirus, with most workers told to work from home and schools, bars, pubs and restaurants being closed.

Ryan said that the examples of China, Singapore and South Korea, which coupled restrictions with rigorous measures to test every possible suspect, provided a model for Europe, which the WHO has said has replaced Asia as the epicentre of the pandemic.

“Once we’ve suppressed the transmission, we have to go after the virus. We have to take the fight to the virus,” Ryan said.

Italy is now the worst-hit country in the world by the virus, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that Britain’s health system could be overwhelmed unless people avoid social interactions. British housing minister Robert Jenrick said that production of tests would double next week and ramp up thereafter.

Ryan also said that several vaccines were in development, but only one had begun trials in the United States. Asked how long it would take before there was a vaccine available in Britain, he said that people needed to be realistic.

“We have to make sure that it’s absolutely safe… we are talking at least a year,” he said.

“The vaccines will come, but we need to get out and do what we need to do now.”

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL plans to press on through pandemic

The NRL is confident it can continue the 2020 season despite the AFL postponing its competition as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

NRL, union to talk isolation penalties

The NRL has promised heavy penalties for players who break self-isolation guidelines, but that could still be up for debate with the players' union.

soccer

FFA delays decision on A-League season

The A-League season has not yet been postponed or cancelled, with FFA awaiting the outcome of Sunday night's national cabinet meeting.

Australian rules football

Suspended AFL faces 'most serious threat'

The AFL season has been postponed amid further travel restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus, imposed by the federal government.

sport

AFL calls time, other codes face shutdown

The AFL is suspended, AFLW abandoned and the other football codes face a growing challenge as state governments announce shutdown measures to combat COVID-19.

news

health

Virus forces more draconian measures

As cases of the coronavirus double every three days, stronger measures are being taken to stop Australians spreading it within and across states.

sport

rugby league

NRL plans to press on through pandemic

The NRL is confident it can continue the 2020 season despite the AFL postponing its competition as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

world

health

China acts to curb rise in imported cases

China is scrambling to curb the rise in imported coronavirus cases, brought back by Chinese citizens returning from overseas, as its domestic cases fall.