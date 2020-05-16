Long-term free child care off the table

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Scott Morrison says it's not sustainable to keep child care fee-free beyond the COVID-19 emergency. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Education

Long-term free child care off the table

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

May 16, 2020

2020-05-16 16:48:17

Keeping free child care beyond the coronavirus pandemic is not sustainable, the prime minister has warned parents.

The federal government has temporarily made child care free, guaranteeing services their taxpayer subsidies at late-February levels as long as they don’t charge parents fees.

This gives most centres about half their usual income, plus any JobKeeper wage subsidy they might be eligible for.

It was designed to stop centres closing amid collapsing enrolments as parents pull children out of care due to health fears or because they could no longer afford fees after losing work.

The measure is due to end on June 28, but the government could extend it for a further three months if needed.

Early Childhood Australia has suggested the government should guarantee two days a week of free care to all children under school age on a permanent basis.

Asked about that plan, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government’s intention had always been to return to the mixed subsidy and parental payment arrangements that were in place before the pandemic.

“Suspending the normal payment arrangements and subsidy arrangements … that is not a sustainable model for how the childcare sector should work, and nor was it intended to be,” he told reporters.

No final decision has been made whether to extend the emergency arrangements until September.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL teams denied one-referee scrimmage

Coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions mean NRL teams won't have the benefit of scrimmages under the new referee system before the season returns on May 28.

Australian rules football

AFL boss outlines COVID-19 testing regime

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has received a daily log of COVID-19 test results, with more than 1200 players and officials producing negative results.

rugby league

NRL clubs expect flexible draw next week

The NRL are expected to offer flexibility on where games will be staged when the rest of the draw is released next week.

motor racing

McLaren: Ricciardo always our No.1 choice

McLaren's team boss Zak Brown said the team's new Australian recruit for next season, Daniel Ricciardo, was always their No.1 choice.

rugby union

New RA chairman wants to see faster rugby

Rugby Australia chairman-elect Hamish McLennan expects to run a lean organisation and wants to see the game get a bit quicker.

news

health

Three new NSW virus cases as bars reopen

People have started returning to pubs, cafes and bars following the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in NSW, while the state has recorded three new cases.

sport

rugby league

NRL teams denied one-referee scrimmage

Coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions mean NRL teams won't have the benefit of scrimmages under the new referee system before the season returns on May 28.

world

virus diseases

Public warned as virus restrictions ease

WHO representative Hans Kluge has urged caution, saying "the personal behaviour of each of us will determine the behaviour of the virus".