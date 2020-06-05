Long weekend petrol price spike warnings

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Long weekend travellers across NSW could face higher petrol prices after a spike in Sydney. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Energy

Long weekend petrol price spike warnings

By Ashlea Witoslawski

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 10:47:30

Long weekend travellers across NSW could be facing higher petrol prices after an overnight spike was recorded in Sydney.

But the NRMA says there is no justification for the rise, fearing it’s an excuse to reverse falls in prices and increase profit margins.

The average price of petrol has fallen to 103.7 cents per litre (CPL) for regular unleaded in Sydney and is expected to fall below $1 a litre as Sydney’s terminal gate price sits at 97.2 CPL.

Some 18 service stations in Sydney lifted prices to 135.9 CPL and eight to 136.9 CPL on Wednesday night – at least 32 CPL above the average, NRMA said in a statement. 

Spokesman Peter Khoury said Australians should watch the behaviour of oil companies closely after they failed to pass on the full coronavirus-prompted falls of global oil prices during the last price cycle.

“Across the community we are trying to encourage people to plan a road trip and start to head out after months in isolation, so now is hardly the time to be artificially forcing up your prices and ripping families off,” Mr Khoury said on Thursday. 

“While global oil prices are starting to increase … the terminal gate price still remains relatively low so there is no reason for service stations to be pushing up their prices.”

NRMA says the price of diesel in Sydney continues to be inflated by almost 15 CPL over the wholesale price, with the average price sitting at 115 CPL.

Latest sport

rugby league

Broncos suffer record NRL loss at home

Brisbane Broncos have suffered their worst home loss in the club's NRL history after being thrashed 59-0 by Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium.

rugby league

Lamb caught breaking strict NRL protocols

Canterbury Bulldogs great Terry Lamb will be tested for coronavirus after he was filmed breaching NRL's biosecurity guidelines at the club on Thursday.

Australian rules football

Crows must change culture: Andrew McLeod

Adelaide great Andrew McLeod believes the Crows need action from the top down to change the culture at the AFL club.

cricket

Cricketers' union slams revised finances

The Australian Cricketers' Association is criticising what it says is a lack of detail in fresh financial forecasts presented by Cricket Australia.

soccer

Roar still pursuing A-League hub in Qld

Brisbane Roar officials are pushing ahead with plans to have the A-League season finish in a hub in Queensland despite FFA's intention for the hub to be in NSW.

news

health

Prep student among latest Vic virus cases

A prep student is one of Victoria's three latest coronavirus cases, forcing the school to shut and authorities to flag Melbourne's COVID-19 hotspots.

sport

rugby league

Broncos suffer record NRL loss at home

Brisbane Broncos have suffered their worst home loss in the club's NRL history after being thrashed 59-0 by Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium.

world

crime, law and justice

Sharpton: 'Get your knee off our necks'

Reverend Al Sharpton has demanded justice for George Floyd as three former officers appeared in court over his death and protests continued across the US.